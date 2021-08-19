ProntoForms Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results

“We are pleased to report that our Annual Recurring Revenue Base (ARR) increased by 4.2% in the 2021 second quarter following an increase of 4.7% in the first quarter. Our base is now $18.7 million and overall customer usage continues to be resilient with 40% of our base from customers with greater than $100,000 of ARR. We’re also continuing to steadily add new, large customer logos with good expansion profiles,” said Alvaro Pombo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Pombo continued, “We are encouraged by the steady growth in bookings, strong retention, and enterprise opportunities. We continue to invest in our enterprise go-to-market with new leadership, more vertical product solutions, and improvements in customer experience through new community and learning platforms.”

Financial Highlights – 2021 Second Quarter

Recurring revenue in Q2 2021 increased by 17% to $4.55 million compared to $3.89 million in Q2 2020, and increased by 6% compared to $4.31 million in Q1 2021.





Total revenue for Q2 2021 increased by 16% to $4.84 million compared to $4.16 million in Q2 2020, and increased by 5% compared to $4.61 million in Q1 2021.

Gross margin for Q2 2021 was 85% of total revenue compared to 88% in Q2 2020 and 85% in Q1 2021. Gross margin on recurring revenue was 90% for Q2 2021 compared to 93% in Q2 2020 and 91% in Q1 2021.





Operating loss for Q2 2021 was $1.07 million, down from an operating income of $0.35 million in Q2 2020 and remained flat from an operating loss of $1.07 million in Q1 2021.





Net loss for Q2 2021 was $1.12 million, down from a net income of $0.21 million in Q2 2020 and from a net loss of $1.10 million in Q1 2021.





As at June 30, 2021, ProntoForms’ cash and net working capital balances were $7.13 million and $3.64 million respectively, compared to $7.75 million and $5.10 million as at December 31, 2020.

Recent Operational Highlights



Notable new and expansion progress from enterprise customers, including:



One of the world’s largest HVAC companies expanded its commitment by over $73K of ARR. They use ProntoForms in the field to empower thousands of field service technicians. A Fortune 500 HVAC and refrigeration manufacturer deployed ProntoForms to over 1,000 technicians to improve asset management. An enterprise utility company focused on construction and maintenance in the utility industry expanded its commitment to ProntoForms by over $43K ARR. A consulting firm that provides solutions for operations, automation, and efficiency expanded its commitment to ProntoForms by over $40K ARR.



ProntoForms continued to engage with key customers through thought leadership events. These events included global, enterprise customers in target verticals and spanned multiple conference sessions and ProntoForms-hosted digital events and webinars.



About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record.

The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company’s future growth or value, expected increase in adoption and usage of the Company’s products, the revenues anticipated to be received by the Company from recent contracts referred to above and anticipated market trends are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company’s business and value may not grow as anticipated or at all, product adoption and usage may not increase as expected or could decrease, revenue anticipated from contracts may not be received due to many risks, including factors specific to the customer, and anticipated market trends may not occur or continue. Historical growth levels and results may not be indicative of future growth levels or results. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. There are a number of risk factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those described herein. Please see “Risk Factors Affecting Future Results” in the Company’s annual management discussion and analysis dated March 10, 2021 found at www.sedar.com for a discussion of such factors. Please also refer to the Company’s management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 for a description of how the Company determines and uses ARR. ARR is a key performance indicator used by the Company and is not meant as an indication such amounts will necessarily be included in revenues in any given fiscal year.

PRONTOFORMS CORPORATION Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the three and six months ended June 30 2021 and 2020 (in US dollars) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Recurring revenue $ 4,550,398 3,890,920 $ 8,856,706 7,832,875 Professional and other services 290,649 271,424 597,804 572,183 4,841,047 4,162,344 9,454,510 8,405,058 Cost of revenue (1): Recurring revenue 451,556 275,865 845,385 597,665 Professional and other services 292,818 216,129 574,753 514,100 744,374 491,994 1,420,138 1,111,765 Gross margin 4,096,673 3,670,350 8,034,372 7,293,293 Expenses: Research and development (1) 1,880,988 1,161,873 3,692,412 2,343,240 Selling and marketing (1) 2,369,151 1,545,168 4,668,951 3,411,237 General and administrative (1) 911,802 615,590 1,805,253 1,429,051 5,161,941 3,322,631 10,166,616 7,183,528 Income (loss) from operations (1,065,268 ) 347,719 (2,132,244 ) 109,765 Foreign exchange (loss) gain (29,276 ) (43,813 ) (38,950 ) 123,104 Finance costs (30,072 ) (96,186 ) (58,236 ) (193,094 ) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)



$ (1,124,616 ) 207,720 $ (2,229,429 ) 39,775 Net loss and comprehensive loss per common share basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) 0.00 $ (0.02 ) 0.00 Weighted average number of common shares basic and diluted 125,277,003 117,455,093 124,886,200 117,437,968 (1) Amounts include share-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenue $ 2,348 $ 8,243 3,214 29,697 Research and development 32,790 24,327 82,866 51,918 Selling and marketing 14,080 27,937 40,326 68,825 General and administrative 64,019 37,563 149,368 95,829 Total share-based compensation expense $ 113,237 $ 98,070 $ 275,774 $ 246,269







PRONTOFORMS CORPORATION Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (in US dollars) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,128,177 $ 7,747,542 Accounts receivable 1,679,376 3,333,139 Investment tax credits receivable 160,376 117,092 Unbilled receivables 244,770 235,518 Related party loan receivable 86,691 84,392 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 1,137,136 738,415 Contract acquisition costs 200,872 214,583 10,637,398 12,470,681 Property, plant and equipment 362,372 407,522 Contract acquisition costs 61,852 28,950 Right-of-use asset 530,457 657,771 $ 11,592,079 $ 13,564,924 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,292,852 $ 2,434,376 Deferred revenue - current portion 4,401,836 4,657,581 Lease obligation - current portion 300,550 274,312 6,995,238 7,366,269 Long-term debt 3,322,704 3,219,484 Deferred revenue 61,585 - Lease obligations 346,346 486,302 10,725,873 11,072,055 Shareholders' equity: Share capital 29,290,771 28,342,861 Contributed surplus 864,907 864,907 Share-based payment reserve 3,161,804 3,506,948 Warrant reserve - - Deficit (32,635,711 ) (30,406,282 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 184,435 184,435 866,206 2,492,869 $ 11,592,079 $ 13,564,924





