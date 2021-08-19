checkAd

ProntoForms Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Achieves 17% annual growth in recurring revenue over Q2 2020

OTTAWA, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise, announced today its second quarter (Q2) financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021.

“We are pleased to report that our Annual Recurring Revenue Base (ARR) increased by 4.2% in the 2021 second quarter following an increase of 4.7% in the first quarter. Our base is now $18.7 million and overall customer usage continues to be resilient with 40% of our base from customers with greater than $100,000 of ARR. We’re also continuing to steadily add new, large customer logos with good expansion profiles,” said Alvaro Pombo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Pombo continued, “We are encouraged by the steady growth in bookings, strong retention, and enterprise opportunities. We continue to invest in our enterprise go-to-market with new leadership, more vertical product solutions, and improvements in customer experience through new community and learning platforms.”

Financial Highlights – 2021 Second Quarter

  • Recurring revenue in Q2 2021 increased by 17% to $4.55 million compared to $3.89 million in Q2 2020, and increased by 6% compared to $4.31 million in Q1 2021.

  • Total revenue for Q2 2021 increased by 16% to $4.84 million compared to $4.16 million in Q2 2020, and increased by 5% compared to $4.61 million in Q1 2021.
  • Gross margin for Q2 2021 was 85% of total revenue compared to 88% in Q2 2020 and 85% in Q1 2021. Gross margin on recurring revenue was 90% for Q2 2021 compared to 93% in Q2 2020 and 91% in Q1 2021.

  • Operating loss for Q2 2021 was $1.07 million, down from an operating income of $0.35 million in Q2 2020 and remained flat from an operating loss of $1.07 million in Q1 2021.

  • Net loss for Q2 2021 was $1.12 million, down from a net income of $0.21 million in Q2 2020 and from a net loss of $1.10 million in Q1 2021.

  • As at June 30, 2021, ProntoForms’ cash and net working capital balances were $7.13 million and $3.64 million respectively, compared to $7.75 million and $5.10 million as at December 31, 2020.

Recent Operational Highlights

  • Notable new and expansion progress from enterprise customers, including:

    • One of the world’s largest HVAC companies expanded its commitment by over $73K of ARR. They use ProntoForms in the field to empower thousands of field service technicians.
    • A Fortune 500 HVAC and refrigeration manufacturer deployed ProntoForms to over 1,000 technicians to improve asset management.
    • An enterprise utility company focused on construction and maintenance in the utility industry expanded its commitment to ProntoForms by over $43K ARR.
    • A consulting firm that provides solutions for operations, automation, and efficiency expanded its commitment to ProntoForms by over $40K ARR.
  • ProntoForms continued to engage with key customers through thought leadership events. These events included global, enterprise customers in target verticals and spanned multiple conference sessions and ProntoForms-hosted digital events and webinars.

Q2 Conference Call Date:
Date: Thursday, August 19th, 2021
Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Time

Participant Dial-in Numbers:
Local Toronto – (+1) 416 764 8688
Toll Free – (+1) 888 390 0546
Conference ID: 56488587

Recording Playback Numbers:
Local Toronto– (+1) 416 764 8677
Toll Free – (+1) 888 390 0541
Passcode: 488587 #
Expiry Date: August 25th, 2021 at 11:59pm EST

About ProntoForms Corporation
ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record. 

The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

For additional information, please contact:

Alvaro Pombo
Chief Executive Officer
ProntoForms Corporation
613.599.8288 ext. 1111
apombo@prontoforms.com 		Babak Pedram
Investor Relations
Virtus Advisory Group Inc.
416-644-5081
bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company’s future growth or value, expected increase in adoption and usage of the Company’s products, the revenues anticipated to be received by the Company from recent contracts referred to above and anticipated market trends are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company’s business and value may not grow as anticipated or at all, product adoption and usage may not increase as expected or could decrease, revenue anticipated from contracts may not be received due to many risks, including factors specific to the customer, and anticipated market trends may not occur or continue. Historical growth levels and results may not be indicative of future growth levels or results. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. There are a number of risk factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those described herein. Please see “Risk Factors Affecting Future Results” in the Company’s annual management discussion and analysis dated March 10, 2021 found at www.sedar.com for a discussion of such factors. Please also refer to the Company’s management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 for a description of how the Company determines and uses ARR. ARR is a key performance indicator used by the Company and is not meant as an indication such amounts will necessarily be included in revenues in any given fiscal year.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



PRONTOFORMS CORPORATION                      
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)      
                         
For the three and six months ended June 30 2021 and 2020              
(in US dollars)                      
                         
                         
          Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,  
          2021     2020     2021     2020    
                         
Revenue:                    
Recurring revenue $ 4,550,398     3,890,920   $ 8,856,706     7,832,875    
Professional and other services   290,649     271,424     597,804     572,183    
          4,841,047     4,162,344     9,454,510     8,405,058    
                         
Cost of revenue (1):                  
Recurring revenue   451,556     275,865     845,385     597,665    
Professional and other services   292,818     216,129     574,753     514,100    
          744,374     491,994     1,420,138     1,111,765    
                         
Gross margin   4,096,673     3,670,350     8,034,372     7,293,293    
                         
Expenses:                    
Research and development (1)   1,880,988     1,161,873     3,692,412     2,343,240    
Selling and marketing (1)   2,369,151     1,545,168     4,668,951     3,411,237    
General and administrative (1)   911,802     615,590     1,805,253     1,429,051    
          5,161,941     3,322,631     10,166,616     7,183,528    
                         
Income (loss) from operations   (1,065,268 )   347,719     (2,132,244 )   109,765    
                         
Foreign exchange (loss) gain   (29,276 )   (43,813 )   (38,950 )   123,104    
Finance costs   (30,072 )   (96,186 )   (58,236 )   (193,094 )  
                         
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)

   $ (1,124,616 )   207,720   $ (2,229,429 )   39,775    
                         
Net loss and comprehensive loss per common share              
basic and diluted $ (0.01 )   0.00   $ (0.02 )   0.00    
                         
Weighted average number of common shares                  
basic and diluted   125,277,003     117,455,093     124,886,200     117,437,968    
                         
(1) Amounts include share-based compensation expense as follows:          
                         
Cost of revenue $ 2,348   $ 8,243     3,214     29,697    
Research and development   32,790     24,327     82,866     51,918    
Selling and marketing   14,080     27,937     40,326     68,825    
General and administrative   64,019     37,563     149,368     95,829    
Total share-based compensation expense $ 113,237   $ 98,070   $ 275,774   $ 246,269    
                         



PRONTOFORMS CORPORATION      
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position    
                 
June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020          
(in US dollars)          
                 
          June 30,       December 31,  
          2021       2020  
                 
Assets            
                 
Current assets:          
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,128,177     $ 7,747,542  
  Accounts receivable   1,679,376       3,333,139  
  Investment tax credits receivable   160,376       117,092  
  Unbilled receivables   244,770       235,518  
  Related party loan receivable   86,691       84,392  
  Prepaid expenses and other receivables   1,137,136       738,415  
  Contract acquisition costs   200,872       214,583  
          10,637,398       12,470,681  
                 
Property, plant and equipment   362,372       407,522  
Contract acquisition costs   61,852       28,950  
Right-of-use asset   530,457       657,771  
                 
        $ 11,592,079     $ 13,564,924  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
                 
Current liabilities:          
  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,292,852     $ 2,434,376  
  Deferred revenue - current portion   4,401,836       4,657,581  
  Lease obligation - current portion   300,550       274,312  
          6,995,238       7,366,269  
                 
Long-term debt   3,322,704       3,219,484  
Deferred revenue   61,585       -  
Lease obligations   346,346       486,302  
          10,725,873       11,072,055  
                 
Shareholders' equity:          
  Share capital   29,290,771       28,342,861  
  Contributed surplus   864,907       864,907  
  Share-based payment reserve   3,161,804       3,506,948  
  Warrant reserve   -       -  
  Deficit     (32,635,711 )     (30,406,282 )
  Accumulated other comprehensive income   184,435       184,435  
          866,206       2,492,869  
                 
        $ 11,592,079     $ 13,564,924  
                 



PRONTOFORMS CORPORATION               
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows                
               
For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020                
(in US dollars)(in US dollars)              
               
        Six months ended June 30,
        2021       2020  
               
Cash provided by (used in):            
               
Operating activities:              
Net loss $ (2,229,429 )   $ 39,775  
Items not involving cash:          
Share-based compensation   275,774       246,269  
Accretion on long-term debt   -       90,913  
Accretion on lease obligations   19,349       23,984  
Accretion of transaction costs   14,090       -  
Change in fair value of derivative liability   -       1,537  
Amortization of property, plant and equipment   81,461       80,371  
Amortization of right-of-use asset   127,314       127,314  
Unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains)   31,136       (133,599 )
Other finance costs   44,146       100,644  
Interest paid   (49,840 )     (101,494 )
Interest received   5,694       850  
Lease interest paid   (19,349 )     (23,984 )
Changes in non-cash operating working capital items 847,631       (408,600 )
        (852,023 )     43,980  
               
Financing activities              
Payment of lease obligations   (133,114 )     (116,808 )
Settlement of derivative liability   -       (33,028 )
Proceeds from the exercise of options   326,992       12,085  
        193,878       (137,751 )
               
Investing activities              
Purchase of property, plant and equipment   (36,311 )     (41,419 )
        (36,311 )     (41,419 )
               
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash       75,091       (41,262 )
               
Decrease in cash       (619,365 )     (176,452 )
               
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period       7,747,542       5,700,003  
               
Cash, end of period     $ 7,128,177     $ 5,523,551  
               

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ProntoForms Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results Achieves 17% annual growth in recurring revenue over Q2 2020OTTAWA, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise, announced today its second …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Intersects 44.08 g/t Gold Over 4.28 Metres at Big Vein, Kingsway Project
Next Hydrogen Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results
Werewolf Therapeutics Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration with Merck on its WTX-124 INDUKINE ...
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Introducing Back Forty 40s: Machine-Rolled, Straight Pre-Rolls with High-Potency Cannabis
Gran Colombia Announces Appointment of Director; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on September ...
Genasys Inc. Appoints Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour to Board of Directors
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Electricity production certified by the PEFC label for the Kourou biomass plant in Guyana
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board