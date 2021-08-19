checkAd

Emerita Intersects 3.8% Copper, 30.5% Zinc, 15.6% Lead and 372 g/t Silver Over 5 Meters at Infanta Deposit

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX – V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) announces that it has intersected high grades in drill hole IN003 at the Infanta Deposit in Huelva Province, Spain. The intercept occurs from 86.2 – 112.8 meters which is the deepest of the program to date. Please see Figure 1 below for drill hole locations, Figure 2 for the geological section and Table 1 below for assays and drill hole coordinates. The intersections are summarized as follows:

Width Copper Zinc Lead Silver Gold  
             
16.2 m 1.1% 8.9% 4.6% 106.8 g/t 0.38 g/t  
             
Including            
             
5.0 m 3.8% 30.5% 15.6% 372.8 g/t 1.22 g/t  
             

(True width is estimated to be 95% of core width)

According to Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of Emerita, “The early results we are receiving from the Infanta drill program are excellent confirmation of the exceptional potential of this mineralized zone. The hole is approximately a 45 meter step out from the previously reported hole IN004 (news release August 13, 2021). We will provide a further update once we receive results for several additional holes.”

The initial drill program at Infanta is designed to test the full 1.2 kilometer strike length of the mineralization and test the depth extent to at least 300 meters down dip. Our ongoing geological mapping confirms there is solid evidence, including some historical excavations, that mineralization should persist over that strike length and this is further supported by the preliminary results of the ongoing geophysical survey, which also suggests the mineralization continues to depth below the historical drilling. There are 49 historical holes delineating the deposit to date and the program is moving from the known mineralization and stepping out systematically along strike and down dip to establish a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate for the deposit.

