Plus Therapeutics Presents Data from Preclinical Study of Rhenium-186 Nanoliposome in Leptomeningeal Metastases and Plans for Further Evaluation with Upcoming Phase 1 Clinical Trial

Positive data to support FDA IND application for the clinical evaluation of Rhenium-186 Nanoliposome (186RNL) targeted radiotherapy for patients with leptomeningeal metastases (LM)

Presentation outlines plans for Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trial of 186RNL in LM with patient accrual planned for Q4 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative, targeted radiotherapeutics for rare and difficult-to-treat cancers, today presented data from a preclinical study evaluating its lead investigational drug, Rhenium-186 Nanoliposome (186RNL), in the treatment of leptomeningeal metastases (LM), and presented plans for a Phase 1 clinical trial of 186RNL also in LM. The data and upcoming trial plans were presented in two electronic posters (ePosters) at the Third Annual Conference on Brain Metastases hosted by the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO), being held virtually August 19-20, 2021.

“Leptomeningeal metastases are a fatal complication of advanced cancer and despite affecting more than 110,000 people per year in the United States alone, there remains a significant lack of effective therapies to treat this devastating disease,” said Andrew J. Brenner, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine, Neurology, and Neurosurgery at The University of Texas, and presenter of both ePosters. “Given our promising clinical experience thus far using 186RNL in recurrent glioblastoma, we are optimistic about the potential safety and efficacy for 186RNL as a novel treatment option for other central nervous system diseases like leptomeningeal metastases and certain pediatric brain cancers.”

Data from the ePoster entitled “Preclinical safety and activity of intraventricular Rhenium-186 Nanoliposome (186RNL) for leptomeningeal metastases” demonstrated that, following five different doses of 186RNL tested in non-tumor bearing rats administered with the highest doses (1.340mCi and 1.15mCi) presented minimal weight loss the first week after surgery, but gained it back in subsequent weeks and showed no overt neurological symptoms through the evaluation.

These results suggest that the maximum tolerable dose of 186RNL was not reached, and given the encouraging efficacy shown in pre-clinical LM models, 186RNL has the potential to provide high therapeutic doses for LM with low rates of toxicity.

Additional key findings include:

  • The mean absorbed radioactivity for the 186RNL-treated cohort was 1,094 Gy (+/- 218.59) and was retained at two days after injection.
  • 186RNL-treated rats had significantly lower luciferase relative to controls (p=0.0286) based on the bioluminescent imaging that was used to track tumor growth.
  • Kaplan-Meier plot showed a statistically significant difference in overall survival with the 186RNL-treated animals outliving the controls (p=0.0377).
