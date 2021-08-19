Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power Advanced Robotics Innovations

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM) offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware, today announced its new ultra-compact Open-Q 5165RB System on Module (SOM). Lantronix’s Open-Q 5165RB SOM features multiple specialized processing cores for powerful AI processing, image and graphics processing and audio processing.

“A leader in SOMs for robotics and AI innovation, Lantronix empowers developers to create next-gen intelligent solutions, including advanced robotics, AI-enabled drones, AI processing gateways and much more,” said Jacques Issa, VP of Marketing at Lantronix. “With Lantronix’s new Open-Q 5165RB SOM, developers gain the perfect computing core needed to accelerate leading-edge robotics application development while reducing time to market.”

“We are committed to continuing to enable the digital transformation of industries through our leadership and expertise in premium 5G and AI-enabled robotics and drones solutions,” said Dev Singh, GM of Robotics, Drones and Intelligent machines. “We are pleased to see Lantronix adopt the Qualcomm QRB5165 processor in their new Lantronix’s Open-Q module to support the proliferation and innovation of next-generation 5G solutions for robotics and drones.”

Lantronix’s Open-Q 5165RB SOM is an ultra-compact (29 x 50 mm), production-ready computing module based on the powerful Qualcomm QRB5165 System-on-Chip with Ubuntu 18.04 Linux. The Open-Q 5165RB utilizes Qualcomm Technologies’ heterogenous compute expertise to provide an SoC with multiple specialized processing cores, including:

5th generation AI Engine

Hardware video analytics engine

Qualcomm Spectra ISP

Qualcomm Adreno GPU

Qualcomm Hexagon DSP



With the latest Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, advanced camera features and many high-speed interfaces, Lantronix’s 5165RB SOM provides the ideal computing core for a variety of leading-edge robotics applications, including advanced robotics for consumer, industrial and defense use.

The 5165RB SOM is also useful for the development of AI-enabled drones, UAVs, machine vision platforms, AI processing gateways, face detection and recognition systems, deep learning and neural networks processing and autonomous systems.