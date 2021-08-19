Adagene Announces the Third Clinical Trial Collaboration with Merck to Advance Anti-CD137 Agonist, ADG106, in Combination Therapy with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab)

Collaboration to evaluate NEObody product candidate, ADG106, in combination with KEYTRUDA for patients with advanced or metastatic solid and/or hematological malignancies

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. (“Adagene”) (Nasdaq: ADAG), a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies, today announced that it has entered into a third clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck (known as “MSD” outside the United States and Canada). The agreement includes an open-label, dose escalation and expansion clinical study of ADG106 in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in advanced or metastatic solid and/or hematological malignancies (ADG106-P2001/KEYNOTE-D12). This clinical study builds on the promising monotherapy and combination therapy data from a Phase I trial of ADG106. Engineered using Adagene’s proprietary NEObody platform technology, ADG106 is a fully human, ligand-blocking, agonistic anti-CD137 immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody (mAb).

