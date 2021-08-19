GZ6G Technologies Hires Peter Malecha as Director of Digital Marketing for GZ6G Technologies

checkAd

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, today announced the appointment of Peter Malecha as Director of Digital Marketing. In this position, Mr. Malecha will be responsible for overseeing the development of the short and long-term digital marketing for the division to accelerate revenue growth and lead a fast-paced marketing organization to levels of high performance. Green Zebra Smart Media offers a full spectrum of agency services, including creative, digital marketing, advertising, public relations, sponsorship development, and more.

“Green Zebra Smart Media is all about performance advertising in order to drive double-digit revenue growth for our advertising clients. More than 93% of online interactions start with search engines and over half of online purchases are accomplished over mobile devices fueling our need to hire individuals who are well versed in digital marketing and online advertising solutions,” said Coleman Smith President and CEO of GZ6G Technologies and its divisions. “Peter is the perfect candidate and will be responsible for introducing advertising and creative designs to brands for our clients that will be using our IPTV, 5G and Wi-Fi 6 advertising technology.”

Malecha has more than 25 years of digital marketing experience and is an expert in building digital marketing teams having previously worked for athleticwear company, ASICS Corporation as the Director of Creative Production. He directed cross-functional studio teams and contractors, launched the ASICS Photo and Sonic Brand guidelines as well as supervised writers, editors, content strategists, and creative teams. 

Malecha holds a degree in Professional Designation Design & Manufacturing from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising and an undergraduate degree in Industrial Design from the University of California, Los Angeles.

GZ6G Technologies is the expert smart solutions consultant helping cities, stadiums, airports, campuses, resorts, and hospitals to understand the wireless infrastructure and IoT applications that will give a competitive advantage to a smarter world. Each GZ6G Technologies division provides a core area of expertise and a smart solution technology platform that can be implemented separately or combined into a complete enterprise system for businesses and cities.

