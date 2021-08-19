checkAd

Silo Wellness Announces $3 Million U.S. Sales and Distribution Partnership for Marley One Line of Functional Mushrooms

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 13:00  |  34   |   |   

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Wellness Inc. (“Silo Wellness” or the “Company”) (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FRA: 3K70), a leading global psychedelics company, today announced a $3 million national distribution agreement with Texas-based distribution and advertising company One Light Enterprises LLC. (“One Light”) for Silo Wellness’ portfolio of Marley One branded mushroom products across 47 U.S. states (the “Distribution Agreement”).

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Silo Wellness’ U.K. distribution agreement with LocoSoco Group PLC, announced earlier this month. Together with the Distribution Agreement, Silo Wellness has cemented strong routes to market in both the U.S. and the U.K. for its Marley One global mushroom brand, created in collaboration with the family of legendary musician Bob Marley. 

“We have seen tremendous consumer interest in the Marley One brand, and we are pleased to announce a distribution partner for the all-important U.S. market,” said Douglas K. Gordon, Chief Executive Officer, Silo Wellness. “One Light is a respected and like-minded partner who shares our vision for Marley One and our commitment to delivering best-in-class consumer experiences and products.”

One Light will distribute the full line of Marley One mushroom products, beginning with the brand’s initial five functional mushroom tinctures, to retailers across the U.S. Silo Wellness also intends to launch a psychedelic mushroom product line under the Marley name later this year, to be followed by additional functional mushroom products including gummies, capsules, and cosmetics. 

"We are excited to partner with Silo Wellness to bring Marley One to U.S. consumers,” said Twin Rivers Group, LLC, Managing Member of One Light. “We partner with some of the best-loved brands in the market today, and we anticipate Marley One will be well-received by consumers, particularly as they seek out natural, plant-based wellness products to enhance their everyday lives.”

According to Mordor Intelligence, the global functional mushroom market was valued at USD 25,415.12 million in 2020, and is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.44% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Mordor Intelligence also notes that functional mushrooms are expected to have increased applicability beyond healthcare or pharmaceutical products over the long term, particularly in the food and beverage sector.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Silo Wellness Announces $3 Million U.S. Sales and Distribution Partnership for Marley One Line of Functional Mushrooms TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Silo Wellness Inc. (“Silo Wellness” or the “Company”) (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FRA: 3K70), a leading global psychedelics company, today announced a $3 million national distribution agreement with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Intersects 44.08 g/t Gold Over 4.28 Metres at Big Vein, Kingsway Project
Next Hydrogen Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Werewolf Therapeutics Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration with Merck on its WTX-124 INDUKINE ...
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Introducing Back Forty 40s: Machine-Rolled, Straight Pre-Rolls with High-Potency Cannabis
Gran Colombia Announces Appointment of Director; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on September ...
Genasys Inc. Appoints Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour to Board of Directors
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Electricity production certified by the PEFC label for the Kourou biomass plant in Guyana
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board