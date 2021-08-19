Silo Wellness Announces $3 Million U.S. Sales and Distribution Partnership for Marley One Line of Functional Mushrooms

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Silo Wellness’ U.K. distribution agreement with LocoSoco Group PLC, announced earlier this month. Together with the Distribution Agreement, Silo Wellness has cemented strong routes to market in both the U.S. and the U.K. for its Marley One global mushroom brand, created in collaboration with the family of legendary musician Bob Marley.

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Wellness Inc. (“Silo Wellness ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FRA: 3K70), a leading global psychedelics company, today announced a $3 million national distribution agreement with Texas-based distribution and advertising company One Light Enterprises LLC. (“ One Light ”) for Silo Wellness’ portfolio of Marley One branded mushroom products across 47 U.S. states (the “ Distribution Agreement ”).

“We have seen tremendous consumer interest in the Marley One brand, and we are pleased to announce a distribution partner for the all-important U.S. market,” said Douglas K. Gordon, Chief Executive Officer, Silo Wellness. “One Light is a respected and like-minded partner who shares our vision for Marley One and our commitment to delivering best-in-class consumer experiences and products.”

One Light will distribute the full line of Marley One mushroom products, beginning with the brand’s initial five functional mushroom tinctures, to retailers across the U.S. Silo Wellness also intends to launch a psychedelic mushroom product line under the Marley name later this year, to be followed by additional functional mushroom products including gummies, capsules, and cosmetics.

"We are excited to partner with Silo Wellness to bring Marley One to U.S. consumers,” said Twin Rivers Group, LLC, Managing Member of One Light. “We partner with some of the best-loved brands in the market today, and we anticipate Marley One will be well-received by consumers, particularly as they seek out natural, plant-based wellness products to enhance their everyday lives.”

According to Mordor Intelligence , the global functional mushroom market was valued at USD 25,415.12 million in 2020, and is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.44% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Mordor Intelligence also notes that functional mushrooms are expected to have increased applicability beyond healthcare or pharmaceutical products over the long term, particularly in the food and beverage sector.