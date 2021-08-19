checkAd

MediPharm Labs Australia Receives Government Grant to Assist with International Expansion

  • Received first instalment of a government grant for $330,000AUD as part of the Australian government’s Manufacturing Modernisation program aimed at supporting manufacturers scaling their businesses.
  • Grant to be used for automation of downstream manufacturing and scaling purification abilities.
  • Government grant as part of broader manufacturing sector funding demonstrates the backing of the medical cannabis industry by the Australian federal government and recognition of MediPharm Labs Australia’s role in this industry.

BARRIE, Ontario, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”) a pharmaceutical company that specializes in cannabis, is pleased to announce it’s wholly owned subsidiary MediPharm Labs Australia Pty Ltd (“MediPharm Labs Australia”) has been awarded $330,000 as part of the Australian Government’s $50 million Manufacturing Modernisation Fund. This funding is part of a key initiative to support businesses transforming manufacturing and supporting job growth. MediPharm Labs Australia has now received the first instalment of this grant.

The Manufacturing Modernisation Fund is focused on investing in small and medium sized Australian enterprises, with the intended outcomes of the program being:

  • increased innovation and enhanced productivity in Australian manufacturing operations; and
  • increased job opportunities and upskilling in the Australian manufacturing sector.

Medipharm Labs Australia intends to use the funds to increase the efficiency of its cannabis purification system and enhance the automation of its primary packaging manufacturing process.

The enhanced automation of these production processes will allow MediPharm Labs Australia to service its growing domestic and international client base along with the anticipated increase in demand for its products.

In Q1 2021, MediPharm Labs Australia made it’s first shipments to STADA and AdrexPharma in Germany. In Q2 2021, MediPharm Labs Australia, made shipments to a further two customers in Germany.

“Through the awarding of this grant, the Australian Government has recognised MediPharm Labs as a key player in the Australian cannabis industry and the manufacturing sector. This grant will allow MediPharm Labs to invest in innovation which will boost productivity to accelerate its expansion plans to execute on its global strategy - a great outcome for our Company’s growth trajectory,” said Warren Everitt, CEO Asia Pacific, MediPharm Labs.

