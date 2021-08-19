checkAd

Bots Announces the First Scrypt Dogecoin Miners Shipped to Airdoge Air Purifier Owners

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), ("BOTS" or "The Company"), a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity solutions, crypto mining, consulting, mining equipment repair and insurance announced that pre-orders on the first generation of entry-level dogecoin miners with a confirmed shipped today to the owners of AIRDOGE.

 BTZI became one of the first publicly traded companies to accept Dogecoin as payment for its products and services.

The Company was contracted by Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc (OTC: KNOS) to develop the first generation of its Dogecoin miners finally shipped to the owners of pre-ordered limited edition patented air purifiers branded as AIRDOGE.

Now that, competitively priced under $200- the first generation of Dogecoin miners shipped to the AIRDOGE air purifier owners at no extra charge, it will be available for sale on www.bots.bz and www.kronosati.co next week.

The Company is developing a private dogecoin pool and next-generation, more advanced dogecoin miner that will be announced in the immediate future.

In a recent Coindesk.com article entitled Dogecoin Mining 2021: Everything You Need to Know, it was reported that Dogecoin's incredible start to the year attracted record numbers of miners to its network. But how easy is it to mine Dogecoin (DOGE, +2.29%), and what do you need to get involved?

Dogecoin has come a long way since its modest beginnings as a humorous cryptocurrency centered around a viral internet meme of a Shiba Inu "doge." What was once a parody project purposefully created by software engineers Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus to be "as ridiculous as possible" is now a top ten crypto-asset surpassing $39 billion in market capitalization while boasting of a global fanbase.

Dogecoin's spectacular rise over the first half of 2021, driven largely by internet pop culture as well as enticing tweets from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has unsurprisingly reignited significant interest in Dogecoin mining as mining profitability spikes to a new six-year high.

Even with its recent success, mining Dogecoin is still significantly less competitive than mining Bitcoin (BTC) (but still difficult). New blocks are also discovered much faster, and coin rewards are substantially higher – 10,000 DOGE per block reward vs 6.25 BTC.

How does Dogecoin mining work?

Dogecoin's blockchain network employs the same system for adding new blocks to its decentralized ledger and reaching agreement among its network participants as Litecoin (LTC, +0.08%) and many other cryptocurrencies. Known as a "Proof-of-Work" mechanism, this process involves "mining" where individuals or organizations compete for the right to add new blocks containing pending transactions to the blockchain ledger using specialized computer equipment.

