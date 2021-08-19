checkAd

Major Drilling to Release First Quarter Results for Fiscal 2022

Management to Conduct Webcast/Conference Call on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 9:00am EDT

MONCTON, New Brunswick, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSX: MDI) (the “Company”) today reported that it will release its first quarter results, ended July 31, 2021, on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 after the markets have closed.

Webcast/Conference Call Details

Denis Larocque, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Ian Ross, Chief Financial Officer, invite you to participate in a webcast/conference call on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern to discuss the Company’s first quarter results for fiscal 2022.

To access the webcast, which includes a slide presentation, please go to the investors/webcasts section of the Major Drilling website at www.majordrilling.com and click on the link. Please note that this is listen-only mode.

To participate in the conference call please dial 416-340-2217, Participant Passcode 4364280#. To ensure your participation, please call in approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

For those unable to participate, a taped rebroadcast will be available approximately one hour after completion of the call until midnight, Sunday, October 3 2021. To access the rebroadcast, dial 905-694-9451 and enter the passcode 8936099#. The webcast will also be archived for one year and can be accessed on the Major Drilling website (www.majordrilling.com).

Major Drilling’s Annual General Meeting will be held virtually on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 3:00pm Eastern and can be accessed at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MDI2021.

About Major Drilling Group International Inc.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. is one of the world’s largest drilling services companies primarily serving the mining industry. Established in 1980, Major Drilling has over 1,000 years of combined experience and expertise within its management team alone. The Company maintains field operations and offices in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Major Drilling provides a complete suite of drilling services including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

For further information:
Ian Ross, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (506) 857-8636
Fax: (506) 857-9211
ir@majordrilling.com





