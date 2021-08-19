Jourdan Announces Drilling Program on Its Vallée-Lithium Project

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. (“ Jourdan ” or the “ Company “) is pleased to announce that it has received permission from the Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs (Quebec, Permit #3028358), Quebec’s mining authority, to commence a 2000m diamond drilling program on its Vallée property located in Val d’Or, Quebec. Drilling activities are permitted to commence on September 1, 2021. The diamond drilling program is intended to follow up on the results of a bulk sample collected in 2018 and the fence line drilled from 2011 along the western side of the Company’s Vallee property, which borders North American Lithium’s mine. This new campaign aims at completing two more fence lines across the lithium-bearing pegmatite swarm which has been mined in the immediate vicinity to the west. 10 holes of approximately 200m depth are scheduled to be drilled aiming at the pegmatites identified by the results of a bulk sample collected on the Vallée property in 2018. The bulk sample results revealed high Li 2 O intersections which have encouraged the Company to continue exploration by drilling on the property.

The permit was applied for on July 23, 2021 and received in early August 2021. Drilling is intended to start on September 1, 2021.

The Company believes that it can be inferred that the pegmatite swarm mined at the North American Lithium mine extends into the western part of the Vallée property.

The Company anticipates that the drilling campaign will add 2000m of drill core on the Vallée project with 10 drill holes of 200m each to find new pegmatite occurrences.





Rene Bharti, CEO of Jourdan, stated, “We believe this drill program will allow the Company to move forward with its goal to become Quebec’s next near-term lithium producer.”

Jourdan’s Chairman, Dr. Andreas Rompel, stated, “We are excited to commence a new phase of exploration on our Vallée property. After having received the vastly encouraging results from the bulk sample, this is only the natural progression to explore and develop the extent of lithium mineralisation along the pegmatite swarm.”

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Alexandr Beloborodov, P.Geo., an independent consultant that is a “qualified person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.