checkAd

Virios Therapeutics Announces New Social Media Profiles

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 13:05  |  17   |   |   

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing novel antiviral therapies to treat debilitating chronic diseases, announced today the expansion of the company's social media platforms as well as social media disclosure.

Virios has established a social presence on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, where current and potential investors and other interested persons can connect with the company and receive future updates. The Company plans to use the newly established social media profiles in addition to the Company’s existing Investor Relations website for the distribution of Company information. Accordingly, investors should connect with Virios to monitor these channels, along with following press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The links can be found below to each of these platforms.

Content will include company news and updates as well as educational, scientific-based posts regarding Herpes Simplex Virus-1 ("HSV-1"), fibromyalgia, irritable bowel syndrome ("IBS"), chronic fatigue syndrome ("CFS") and functional somatic syndrome, all of which are characterized by a waxing and waning manifestation of disease.

“With the recent news that all 41 sites involved in our ongoing 460 patient Phase 2b fibromyalgia ("FM") trial are now fully activated and enrolling patients, now is the perfect time to expand our digital presence through social media,” said Virios Therapeutics CEO Greg Duncan.

Mr. Duncan continued, “The current trial builds on the encouraging results from our previously completed 2a FM clinical study that demonstrated our lead antiviral development candidate, orally administered IMC-1, met its primary endpoint of pain reduction and was statistically tolerated better than placebo. With the new trial underway we are excited to share new results and updates with investors and patients alike through these platforms.”

Virios Therapeutics LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ViriosBiotech/

Virios Therapeutics Twitter: https://twitter.com/ViriosBiotech

Virios Therapeutics Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ViriosBiotech/

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VIRI) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing novel antiviral therapies to treat debilitating chronic diseases, such as fibromyalgia (“FM”). Immune responses related to the activation of tissue resident Herpes Simplex Virus-1 (“HSV-1”) have been postulated as a potential root cause triggering and/or sustaining chronic illnesses such as FM, irritable syndrome (“IBS”), chronic fatigue syndrome and other functional somatic syndromes, all of which are characterized by waxing and waning symptoms with no obvious etiology. Our lead development candidate (“IMC-1”) is a novel, proprietary, fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib designed to synergistically suppress HSV-1 replication, with the end goal of reducing virally promoted disease symptoms.

Seite 1 von 2
Virios Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Virios Therapeutics Announces New Social Media Profiles Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing novel antiviral therapies to treat debilitating chronic diseases, announced today the expansion of the company's social media platforms as well as …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Stamps.com Inc. Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Sesen ...
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Change to Managed Distribution Plan
Wells Fargo Delivers Mentorship for 500 Women-Owned Businesses; Announces Grants to Over 90 ...
Deutsche Telekom Offers Universal Electronics’ Apple TV Remote Control with its Apple TV 4K ...
ALLETE, Inc and Triniti Consulting Successfully Deploy Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Prices $150,000,000 of 2.850% Notes Due 2026
BlackSky Enhances Executive Leadership Team
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.08.21Virios Therapeutics CEO Highlights Novel Therapeutic Approach for Treating Fibromyalgia and Irritable Bowel Syndrome in Stock News Now Video Interview
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Virios Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Virios Therapeutics to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Virios Therapeutics Featured in Bloomberg TV Interview
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Virios Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on Thursday, August 12, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Virios Therapeutics Highlights Clinical Sites Fully Operational in Phase 2b Fibromyalgia Study Featuring FDA “Fast Track” Review Designated Antiviral Therapy, Oral IMC-1
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten