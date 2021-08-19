checkAd

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE Mr. Denis Thébaud Does Not Request the Renewal of His Mandate on the Supervisory Board and Remains a Shareholder of Neology

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (Paris:ALFOC) (FR0012419307 ALFOC), one of Europe's leading publishers, distributors and developers of video games, announced today the wish of Mr. Denis Thébaud not to see his mandate as a member of the Supervisory Board renewed at the General Meeting of September 23. He renewed his confidence in Neology Holding of which he remained a shareholder. Mr. Denis Thébaud was co-founder and main financier of Focus Home Interactive during the first 20 years of its history from 1995 to 2015, before its listing on the Euronext Growth Paris market. He was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Group from 2015 to 2020.

On this occasion, Mr. Denis Thébaud declared: "I had the great privilege to participate in the development of this Group surrounded by teams and managers of great talent. Today, at the dawn of my 74th birthday, I continue this commitment through my investment in NÉOLOGY, the Group's reference shareholder. In this new adventure, I am at the side of Mr. Fabrice Larue and I fully share the great ambitions he has for the future of Focus Home Interactive".

Fabrice Larue, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said: "On behalf of the Supervisory Board of Focus Home Interactive, we would like to thank Mr. Denis Thébaud for creating, transforming and growing our company throughout these years. Our ambition is to continue this adventure with as much success. "

Christophe Nobileau, Chairman of the Management Board, added: " It is with deep emotion that the Board of Directors, the Executive Committee and all Focus Home Interactive employees have welcomed the wish of Mr. Denis Thébaud to retire. For more than 25 years, he has created and developed one of the French leaders in the video game sector, capable of finding games with strong potential and transforming them into worldwide commercial successes. He also knew how to structure our Group to support its continued profitable growth. We are very proud to continue his creation and his work by taking Focus Home Interactive to a new dimension. "

Mr. Denis Thébaud will be replaced on the Company's Supervisory Board in the coming months.

About Focus Home Interactive

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE is one of Europe’s leading video game publishers and developers. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group generated revenues of €171 million in 2020/21, up 20% compared to the previous comparable period. FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE generates 95% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focus-home.com

Wertpapier


