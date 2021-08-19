checkAd

PharmaCyte Biotech Announces $70 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) (PharmaCyte or Company), a biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its signature live-cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-marked under Nasdaq rules, of 14,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (or common stock equivalents) at an effective purchase price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of $70 million. PharmaCyte has also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate 7,000,000 shares of common stock. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about August 23, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The warrants have an exercise price equal to $5.00 per share, are exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire five years from the issuance date.

PharmaCyte intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to (i) complete activities requested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in order to address the FDA’s clinical hold on its Investigational New Drug application (IND) with respect to the Company’s planned Phase 2b clinical trial in locally advanced, inoperable, pancreatic cancer (LAPC), including conducting several additional preclinical studies and assays and providing the FDA with the additional information it requested, (ii) fully fund and conduct the Phase 2b clinical trial in LAPC, if and when the clinical hold on the IND is lifted, and (iii) for general working capital purposes.

The shares of common stock (and common stock equivalents) described above (but not the warrants or the shares of common stock underlying the warrants) are being offered and sold by the Company in a registered direct offering pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-255044) that was previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 14, 2021, and an additional registration statement on Form S-3 filed on August 19, 2021, pursuant to Rule 462(b), which became effective automatically upon filing. The offering of the shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents) is being made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents) being offered in the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at https://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may also be obtained, when available, from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or by email at placements@hcwco.com.

