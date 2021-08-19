checkAd

Plato Gold Reports on Second Quarter Results

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plato Gold Corp. (TSX-V: PGC; Frankfurt: 4Y7 or WKN: A0M2QX) (“Plato” or the “Company”), an exploration company with a portfolio of properties in Northern Ontario and Santa Cruz, Argentina is pleased to report the six and three months financial results for fiscal 2021 and 2020, as summarized below:

  Six Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
  June 30, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
    2021     2020       2021     2020  
           
Income $     546   $ 1,754     $ 307   $      780  
           
Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ (273,128 ) $ (79,299 )   $ (223,459 ) $    (18,862 )
                
Loss per common share - basic and diluted   0.00     0.00       0.00     0.00  
           
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted   210,104,082        204,922,858       210,929,277     205,188,297  

