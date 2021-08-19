Plato Gold Reports on Second Quarter Results
TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plato Gold Corp. (TSX-V: PGC; Frankfurt: 4Y7 or WKN: A0M2QX) (“Plato” or the “Company”), an exploration
company with a portfolio of properties in Northern Ontario and Santa Cruz, Argentina is pleased to report the six and three months financial results for fiscal 2021 and 2020, as summarized
below:
|Six Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Income
|$
|546
|$
|1,754
|$
|307
|$
|780
|Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|$
|(273,128
|)
|$
|(79,299
|)
|$
|(223,459
|)
|$
|(18,862
|)
|Loss per common share - basic and diluted
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|210,104,082
|204,922,858
|210,929,277
|205,188,297
