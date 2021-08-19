Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Notice of Half-Year 2021 Financial Results
SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc (the 'Company'), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, will issue its consolidated unaudited interim financial statements for the six-month period ending 30 June 2021 on Thursday, 9 September 2021.
The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 4:00 p.m. (Singapore), 9:00 a.m. (London) on the same day, Thursday 9 September 2021, including a question and answer session.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available at the below link. Dial-in details are provided below. Please register approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. The results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021 will be available on the Company's web site at: www.jadestone-energy.com/investor-relations/.
Webcast link: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1485258&tp_key=e ...
Event title: Jadestone Energy Half Year 2021 Results
Time: 9:00 a.m. (UK time) / 4:00 p.m. (Singapore time)
Date: 9 September 2021
Conference ID: 24719928
Dial-in number details:
|
Country
|
Dial-In Numbers
|
Australia
|
1800076068
|
Canada (Toronto)
|
416-764-8688
|
Canada (Toll free)
|
888-390-0546
|
France
|
0800916834
|
Germany
|
08007240293
|
Germany (Mobile)
|
08007240293
|
Hong Kong
|
800962712
|
Indonesia
|
0078030208221
|
Ireland
|
