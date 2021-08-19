checkAd

Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Notice of Half-Year 2021 Financial Results

Autor: Accesswire
19.08.2021   

Notice of Half-Year 2021 Financial Results and Conference CallSINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc (the 'Company'), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, will issue its …

Notice of Half-Year 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc (the 'Company'), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, will issue its consolidated unaudited interim financial statements for the six-month period ending 30 June 2021 on Thursday, 9 September 2021.

The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 4:00 p.m. (Singapore), 9:00 a.m. (London) on the same day, Thursday 9 September 2021, including a question and answer session.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at the below link. Dial-in details are provided below. Please register approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. The results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021 will be available on the Company's web site at: www.jadestone-energy.com/investor-relations/.

Webcast link: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1485258&tp_key=e ...

Event title: Jadestone Energy Half Year 2021 Results

Time: 9:00 a.m. (UK time) / 4:00 p.m. (Singapore time)

Date: 9 September 2021

Conference ID: 24719928

Dial-in number details:

Country

Dial-In Numbers

Australia

1800076068

Canada (Toronto)

416-764-8688

Canada (Toll free)

888-390-0546

France

0800916834

Germany

08007240293

Germany (Mobile)

08007240293

Hong Kong

800962712

Indonesia

0078030208221

Ireland

Wertpapier


