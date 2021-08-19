Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Notice of Half-Year 2021 Financial Results

Notice of Half-Year 2021 Financial Results and Conference CallSINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc (the 'Company'), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, will issue its …

Notice of Half-Year 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc (the 'Company'), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, will issue its consolidated unaudited interim financial statements for the six-month period ending 30 June 2021 on Thursday, 9 September 2021.

The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 4:00 p.m. (Singapore), 9:00 a.m. (London) on the same day, Thursday 9 September 2021, including a question and answer session.