At CAGR of 10.1%, The UCaaS Market Size Will Reach USD 32.28 Bn by 2027 Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandessence Market Research has published a new report title, and the lead analyst of the report said, "Global UCaaS market size is valued around USD 16.46 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 32.28 Billion by 2027 with the CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period. Rising adoption of video conferencing and video communications practices, growing latest technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and increasing adoption of BYOD trend are some of the major factors driving the growth of Global Unified Communications as a Service Market."

Cloud-based Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) is a digital change for fortifying business assignments. Unified communications-as-a-service in medical care is a model of conveyance wherein a diversity of partnership and communication administrations and applications are moved to an outsider supplier and conveyed over a network across the medical services sector. UCaaS advancements incorporate presence technology and enterprise informing, video conferencing and communication. Additionally, the expanding deployment of artificial intelligence has significantly supported organizations to take into account the digital transformation objective. Artificial intelligence fuelled devices have permitted organizations to naturally record calls, work with easy records, and insightfully track speakers to understand the necessities of clients and offer significant services. UCaaS is utilized by huge number of enterprises as it further develops business processes by smoothing out communication, and subsequently builds income. Presently, associations will in general utilize cloud-based unified communication as it can be utilized by a broad range of end-clients from verticals like BFSI, IT, telecom, and medical services.

Global UCaaS market is segmented into component, vertical and regions & country level. Based upon components, the unified communications as a service market is segmented into telephony, conferencing, unified messaging, collaboration platforms and applications. Based upon verticals, the market is segmented into BFSI, telecom and IT, consumer goods and retail, healthcare, public sector and utilities, logistics and transportation, travel and hospitality, other.