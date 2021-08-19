checkAd

NexTech AR Integrates Its 3D and AR Ad Functionality With SNAP, Facebook and Instagram

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (“NexTech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:NEXCF) (NEO:NTAR) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events, today announced the advancement of its next generation Ad technology with its integration with SNAP, Facebook and Instagram broadening the companies 3D/AR ad reach.

SAMPLE 3D Google Ads:

3D/AR Furniture Advertisement (Table) - View Here
3D/AR Beverage Advertisement (Don Julio) - View Here
3D/AR Furniture Advertisement (Office Chair) - View here
3D/AR Apparel Advertisement (Motif) - View Here
3D/AR Furniture Advertisement (Table Chair) - View Here

With this announcement NexTech’s customers can now tap not only into Google’s immense network, as previously announced on August 16th, but also into social media applications SNAP, Facebook and Instagram, delivering engaging and streamlined 3D ads. This expansion capability gives the company the ability to tap into the full spectrum of audiences across the web and social media which set’s the company up for success as it rolls out it’s 3D/AR ad network capabilities. According to research from Statista, SNAP has 293 million daily active users, Instagram Stories have 500 million daily active users, and Facebook has 1.9 billion daily active users. This integration provides NexTech AR customers access to a vast audience of daily active users worldwide.

NexTech CEO Evan Gappelberg commented on this product enhancement. “We are now fully positioned to take advantage of the fastest growing segment in the AR industry 3D/AR advertising. With SNAP, Facebook Instagram and as previously announced our ability to deliver 3D/AR ads into the Google Display Network we now can reach a global ad audience of any demographic. With our ability to create 3D content at scale now combined with this global audience reach I believe we are perfectly positioned to accelerate our advertising revenue in the AR space,” said Gappelberg.

ARtillery Intelligence has released a new report that projects mobile AR revenue to grow from $3.9 billion in 2019 to $21.02 billion in 2024. Enterprise productivity is the leading revenue category in 2020 ($2.58 billion), followed by AR advertising ($1.41 billion) and consumer in-app purchases ($1.38 billion).

To learn more about NexTech’s productions and solutions, please visit NexTech AR Ad Network at https://www.nextechar.com/ar-ad-network.

