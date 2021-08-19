Cover Technologies Inc. Announces Execution of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Flurbo Technology and the Appointment of new CEO and Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COVER TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE: COVE) (OTC: MGPRF) (Frankfurt: 304A) (the “Company” or “Cover”) is pleased to announce that further to the Company's news release on May 19, 2021, announcing that it had entered into a letter of intent to acquire from Nifty Technologies Inc. (“Nifty”), its Flurbo technology, the Company has entered into an asset purchase agreement dated August 16, 2021 (the "APA").



Cover views the asset acquisition of Nifty's blockchain technology called Flurbo (“Flurbo”) as a complement to its current business of developing a technology to process magnesium from tailings in an environmentally and sustainable manner. The acquisition of Flurbo will provide the Company with the technology to vertically integrate the various levels of the resource sector from initial production to processing, and then up the supply chain, logistics, and finance. Cover's acquisition of Flurbo is an opportunity to aggregate all participants and transactions at all levels in the resources industry by providing one trusted and transparent digital solution. Flurbo will provide resource producers the ability to capture mineral production statistics to help streamline logistics and financing, and facilitate provenance tracking. The Flurbo solution may be used by a wide variety of participants including producers, purchasers, financial institutions, financiers, streamers, logistics companies, and assayers.

Terms of the Acquisition

Pursuant to the APA, Cover has agreed to acquire a 100% interest in the Flurbo technology, the rights and ownership to use the name "Nifty Technologies", and the services of Flurbo’s Chief Technology Officer, on an as-need basis, to manage the development of Flurbo and integration into the Company's current business. As consideration for the acquisition of Flurbo, Cover will issue to Nifty an aggregate of 5,500,000 common shares in the capital of Cover (each a "Consideration Share") at a deemed price to be determined at closing and as agreed to by the parties. In the event that after twelve (12) months from closing, Flurbo achieves a positive EBITDA within twenty-four (24) months from closing of the transaction, Cover will issue an additional number of shares equal to $3,500,000 at the time of such achievement (the "Performance Shares"). Each Performance Share will have a deemed value equal to the closing price of the Company's common shares listed on the exchange the trading day prior to the issuance date thereof. The Consideration Shares and Performance Shares will be issued to Nifty and are subject to a four (4) month and one (1) day hold period from the date of issuance. Upon closing, Nifty will become an insider of the Company, owning approximately 19.4% of the issued and outstanding shares, on a non-diluted basis.