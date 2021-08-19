checkAd

Cover Technologies Inc. Announces Execution of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Flurbo Technology and the Appointment of new CEO and Director

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 13:30  |  41   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COVER TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE: COVE) (OTC: MGPRF) (Frankfurt: 304A) (the “Company” or “Cover”) is pleased to announce that further to the Company's news release on May 19, 2021, announcing that it had entered into a letter of intent to acquire from Nifty Technologies Inc. (“Nifty”), its Flurbo technology, the Company has entered into an asset purchase agreement dated August 16, 2021 (the "APA").

Cover views the asset acquisition of Nifty's blockchain technology called Flurbo (“Flurbo”) as a complement to its current business of developing a technology to process magnesium from tailings in an environmentally and sustainable manner. The acquisition of Flurbo will provide the Company with the technology to vertically integrate the various levels of the resource sector from initial production to processing, and then up the supply chain, logistics, and finance. Cover's acquisition of Flurbo is an opportunity to aggregate all participants and transactions at all levels in the resources industry by providing one trusted and transparent digital solution. Flurbo will provide resource producers the ability to capture mineral production statistics to help streamline logistics and financing, and facilitate provenance tracking. The Flurbo solution may be used by a wide variety of participants including producers, purchasers, financial institutions, financiers, streamers, logistics companies, and assayers.

Terms of the Acquisition

Pursuant to the APA, Cover has agreed to acquire a 100% interest in the Flurbo technology, the rights and ownership to use the name "Nifty Technologies", and the services of Flurbo’s Chief Technology Officer, on an as-need basis, to manage the development of Flurbo and integration into the Company's current business. As consideration for the acquisition of Flurbo, Cover will issue to Nifty an aggregate of 5,500,000 common shares in the capital of Cover (each a "Consideration Share") at a deemed price to be determined at closing and as agreed to by the parties. In the event that after twelve (12) months from closing, Flurbo achieves a positive EBITDA within twenty-four (24) months from closing of the transaction, Cover will issue an additional number of shares equal to $3,500,000 at the time of such achievement (the "Performance Shares"). Each Performance Share will have a deemed value equal to the closing price of the Company's common shares listed on the exchange the trading day prior to the issuance date thereof. The Consideration Shares and Performance Shares will be issued to Nifty and are subject to a four (4) month and one (1) day hold period from the date of issuance. Upon closing, Nifty will become an insider of the Company, owning approximately 19.4% of the issued and outstanding shares, on a non-diluted basis.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cover Technologies Inc. Announces Execution of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Flurbo Technology and the Appointment of new CEO and Director VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - COVER TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE: COVE) (OTC: MGPRF) (Frankfurt: 304A) (the “Company” or “Cover”) is pleased to announce that further to the Company's news release on May 19, 2021, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Gran Colombia Announces Appointment of Director; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on September ...
Genasys Inc. Appoints Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour to Board of Directors
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Magna gibt Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 bekannt
Electricity production certified by the PEFC label for the Kourou biomass plant in Guyana
Eve & Co. Announces Revenues of $4.0M in the First Half of 2021 and Financial Results for the Six ...
Junshi and Coherus Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
GTX Corp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Summary Update
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board