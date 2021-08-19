checkAd

Simply Better Brands Corp. Closes the Acquisition of ‘TRUBAR’ Nutrition Brand Adding to Its Plant-Based Wellness Portfolio

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 13:30  |  20   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Better Brands Corp‎. (the "Company" or “Simply Better Brands”) (TSX Venture: SBBC), is pleased to announce that, further to a news release issued on March 3, 2021, the Company has closed its acquisition of TRU Brands Inc. (“TRU BRANDS”), a leading health and wellness brand specializing in nutritious snacks for women.

Founded in 2018 under the female-led parent company TRUWOMEN, TRU BRANDS has grown into a nationally-recognized brand and is sold online and through major U.S. retailers, including Target, Costco, Whole Foods, and Fresh Thyme. Their line of dessert-inspired protein bars are made with plant-based ingredients such as cassava, cacao, and brown rice protein, and are certified vegan, gluten-free and kosher, as well as dairy and soy-free, non-GMO verified, and free of sugar alcohols.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tru Brands into the Simply Better Brands family. Their all-natural line of healthy snack offerings is a perfect fit for our holistic approach in the wellness space,” said the Company’s CEO Kathy Casey. “With a loyal customer base and a demonstrated ability to innovate, Tru Brands is a wonderful asset to Simply better Brands’ growing clean-label, plant-based portfolio. It fuels our mission to enable wellness authentically every day. With Tru Brands, we now add the food category to our growing portfolio of CBD wellness, petcare and skincare.”

Erica Groussman, the CEO and co-founder of Tru Brands added - ‎“Gone are the days of sacrificing taste and texture. TRUWOMEN’s TRUBARS have ‎pioneered an entirely new snacking category coined indulgent nutrition. We’re beyond excited to join forces ‎with Simply Better Brands, whose values and mission, to innovate and expand the plant-based ‎wellness sphere, deeply align with ours.”‎

Under the terms of the acquisition, the Company acquired 24,586,477 shares of common stock with $0.001 par value per share and 25,000,000 shares of Series A preferred stock with $0.001 par value per share, and satisfied certain outstanding indebtedness of Tru Brands for an aggregate purchase consideration of $7,500,000, paid in the form of issuance of the Company’s shares to the shareholders and debtholders of Tru Brands, calculated on the basis of the volume weighted average closing price of the Company’s shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) determined based on the 10 trading days immediately preceding the closing date. The Simply Better Brands acquisition includes all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock and preferred stock in the capital of Tru Brands Inc. (“Tru Brands”). The acquisition was completed as an expedited acquisition pursuant to TSXV Policy 5.3, negotiated on an arm’s length basis and a finder’s fee of 89,462 SBBC common shares (valued at $407,500 or 5.42% of the purchase price, all as in accordance with TSXV Policy 5.1) were issued to arm’s length qualified finder. All figures in this news release are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including CBD products, plant-based food and beverage, and the global pet care and skin care industries. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Simply Better Brands Corp.
Brian Meadows
Chief Financial Officer
+1 (855) 553-7441
ir@simplybetterbrands.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Simply Better Brands Corp. Closes the Acquisition of ‘TRUBAR’ Nutrition Brand Adding to Its Plant-Based Wellness Portfolio VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Simply Better Brands Corp‎. (the "Company" or “Simply Better Brands”) (TSX Venture: SBBC), is pleased to announce that, further to a news release issued on March 3, 2021, the Company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
DLH Awarded Contract for CDC NCHHSTP DHP Data Management Services
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Gran Colombia Announces Appointment of Director; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on September ...
Genasys Inc. Appoints Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour to Board of Directors
Unrivaled Expands Offering Through Exclusive Distribution Agreement with G-Eazy’s FlowerShop* ...
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Magna gibt Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 bekannt
Electricity production certified by the PEFC label for the Kourou biomass plant in Guyana
Eve & Co. Announces Revenues of $4.0M in the First Half of 2021 and Financial Results for the Six ...
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Millrock Enters Into Exploration Agreement Concerning Apex Gold Project, Southeast Alaska
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board