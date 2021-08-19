checkAd

Wesana Health Highlights Recent Appointments to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 13:30  |  50   |   |   

Newest Additions to the Board Include Robert Koffman, MD, MPH and George Steinbrenner IV

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesana Health Holdings Inc. (“Wesana” or the “Company”) (CSE: WESA; OTCQB: WSNAF) is pleased to highlight the recent appointments of Robert Koffman, MD, MPH; Ian Burnstein; Mitch Kahn and George Michael Steinbrenner IV to its Board of Directors.

Chad Bronstein, Chairman of Wesana Health, commented, “Wesana is building a world-class board of directors to support its objective of becoming a global leader in the treatment of neurological health. The recent additions to the board will add a significant amount of strategic, scientific, investment and management guidance to drive overall company efforts related to the research and treatment of mental health conditions, including traumatic brain injury (TBI) and PTSD.”

Dr. Robert Koffman
A retired U.S. Navy Captain, Dr. Koffman has over 30 years of clinical, operational, and leadership experience as a naval medical officer. Appointed as the Navy’s first head of Combat and Operational Stress Control (COSC), Dr. Koffman advised the Navy Surgeon General as the Director for Psychological Health and directed the management of over $100 million in military spending to tackle the burgeoning problem of PTSD and blast related TBI. Dr. Koffman was also twice the Navy lead on the blue-ribbon panel authoring the DoD/VA Acute Stress Disorder (ASD) and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Clinical Practice Guideline, and lead clinical operations at the premiere National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NICoE).

Dr. Koffman is currently serving as the Co-Chair of the Montgomery County Veteran Affairs Commission where he leads veteran suicide prevention efforts. Already conducting research on treatment resistant depression with psilocybin, he is slated to begin MDMA-Assisted Therapy under FDA Expanded Access at the Aquilino Cancer Center in Rockville, MD. Dr. Koffman obtained his doctorate from the University of Santo Tomas, his Master of Public Health from the Harvard School of Public Health and is a graduate from the Center for Psychedelic Treatment and Research at the California Institute of Integral Studies (CIIS).

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wesana Health Highlights Recent Appointments to Board of Directors Newest Additions to the Board Include Robert Koffman, MD, MPH and George Steinbrenner IVTORONTO and CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Wesana Health Holdings Inc. (“Wesana” or the “Company”) (CSE: WESA; OTCQB: WSNAF) is pleased to highlight …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Gran Colombia Announces Appointment of Director; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on September ...
Genasys Inc. Appoints Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour to Board of Directors
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Magna gibt Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 bekannt
Electricity production certified by the PEFC label for the Kourou biomass plant in Guyana
Eve & Co. Announces Revenues of $4.0M in the First Half of 2021 and Financial Results for the Six ...
Junshi and Coherus Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
GTX Corp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Summary Update
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board