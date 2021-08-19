Wesana Health Highlights Recent Appointments to Board of Directors

Chad Bronstein, Chairman of Wesana Health, commented, “Wesana is building a world-class board of directors to support its objective of becoming a global leader in the treatment of neurological health. The recent additions to the board will add a significant amount of strategic, scientific, investment and management guidance to drive overall company efforts related to the research and treatment of mental health conditions, including traumatic brain injury (TBI) and PTSD.”

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesana Health Holdings Inc. (“Wesana” or the “Company”) (CSE: WESA; OTCQB: WSNAF) is pleased to highlight the recent appointments of Robert Koffman, MD, MPH; Ian Burnstein; Mitch Kahn and George Michael Steinbrenner IV to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Robert Koffman

A retired U.S. Navy Captain, Dr. Koffman has over 30 years of clinical, operational, and leadership experience as a naval medical officer. Appointed as the Navy’s first head of Combat and Operational Stress Control (COSC), Dr. Koffman advised the Navy Surgeon General as the Director for Psychological Health and directed the management of over $100 million in military spending to tackle the burgeoning problem of PTSD and blast related TBI. Dr. Koffman was also twice the Navy lead on the blue-ribbon panel authoring the DoD/VA Acute Stress Disorder (ASD) and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Clinical Practice Guideline, and lead clinical operations at the premiere National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NICoE).

Dr. Koffman is currently serving as the Co-Chair of the Montgomery County Veteran Affairs Commission where he leads veteran suicide prevention efforts. Already conducting research on treatment resistant depression with psilocybin, he is slated to begin MDMA-Assisted Therapy under FDA Expanded Access at the Aquilino Cancer Center in Rockville, MD. Dr. Koffman obtained his doctorate from the University of Santo Tomas, his Master of Public Health from the Harvard School of Public Health and is a graduate from the Center for Psychedelic Treatment and Research at the California Institute of Integral Studies (CIIS).