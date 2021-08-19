checkAd

WestStar Adopts nCino to Improve Customer Experience

Enforce helps WestStar implement nCino platform to increase speed and simplify loan origination process

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that $2.5 billion-asset WestStar Bank is now live on the nCino Bank Operating System. WestStar is utilizing nCino’s Commercial Banking Solution, which provides the bank with a robust, flexible, and highly configurable solution for its employees and commercial clients. WestStar worked with Enforce Consulting to implement nCino’s cloud-based digital platform in a matter of months.

“As a leader in our region for commercial banking, we needed a top of the line, best in class solution that we knew could grow with us and keep up with the pace of change in the industry,” said Raymond Baer, Chief Commercial Banking Officer at WestStar. “nCino has supplied us with efficient, relevant business processes that have supported growth and adaptability to enhance our employee and client experience, and better serve our communities. We’re thrilled to have partnered with nCino and look forward to future integrations across the platform.”

For more than two decades, WestStar Bank has relied on paper intensive, disparate systems to complete work for their commercial clients. Through its unique nCino Delivery Center, Enforce Consulting offered an industry-leading implementation to the community financial institution to support its efforts to transform and digitize its banking practices.

The nCino Bank Operating System is now empowering more than 330 WestStar employees with true insights into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business teams and combines customer relationship management, onboarding, loan origination, and instant workflow reporting capabilities to provide WestStar’s clients with a premier experience. Upon realizing nCino’s impact on connecting disjointed systems, creating efficiencies, and supporting the customer journey through any channel, WestStar will be implementing nCino’s Retail Banking Solution with Enforce later this year.

