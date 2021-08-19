Imperial Helium Has Commenced Production Testing of the Steveville Project

IHC-Steveville-1, reached a total depth of 2167.46m (PBTD) and penetrated the crest of the structure, as expected. Preliminary petrophysical analysis of well-logs confirms the presence of a 152m section of the Beaverhill Lake Formation. The depth and thickness of the gas saturated intervals calculated from logs are in-line with pre-drill estimates and are consistent with those identified in the 13-22-020-12W4 (Steveville Blowout) and 4 other wells which penetrate the Steveville structure. The production testing program is designed to assess Helium concentration, gas composition, reservoir quality and potential production rates from multiple zones.

CALGARY, Alberta., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Helium Corp. (“ Imperial Helium ” or the “ Company “) (TSX-V: IHC) is pleased to announce that field operations have commenced to complete and evaluate the commercial viability of a number of promising zones in the first appraisal well, IHC-Steveville-1 (102/03-01-020-12W4) at the Steveville Helium Property, in South Eastern Alberta.

David Johnson, Director and CEO commented: “The production tests are our first appraisal of the Steveville structure and are anticipated to contribute toward validation of the structure’s resource potential. An independent resource assessment will be conducted upon completion of the production testing of both IHC-Steveville-1 and IHC-Steveville-2. We remain on schedule with our plan to complete the independent resource assessment during the fourth quarter of 2021”.

About the Steveville Helium Property

Imperial Helium’s Steveville property is situated over a large basement dome feature with four-way closure. The property is approximately 200Km east of Calgary and 40Km northeast of Brooks where highways 544/876 cross the structure, providing easy access for drilling and development. The property includes land leased from Heritage Royalty Resource Corporation covering 24,635 hectares (95 square miles), with rights for natural gas (including helium) below the base of the Big Valley and Nisku formations.

In the winter of 1940, the first deep well to be drilled in the area was 13-22-020-12W4, which, owing to a mechanical failure on surface, resulted in the Steveville blow-out. The blow-out is estimated to have flowed at 50 MMcf/d for 100 days based on government well files and multiple articles published by the Calgary Herald in February and March, 1940. After the well was brought under control, drilling resumed followed by production testing which came in at six million cubic feet a day (6MMCf/d) of non-burnable gas (87% nitrogen 0.63% helium). Four subsequent wells, drilled exploring for hydrocarbons, 08-22-020-12W4 (1947), 14-11-020-11W4 (1953), 16-11-020-12W4 (1974), and 01-24-020-11W4 (2002) confirm the structure. Imperial Helium has acquired seismic to provide an improved understanding of the basement structure and select drilling locations.