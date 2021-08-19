checkAd

Bath & Body Works, Inc. Launches Tender Offers for 5.625% Senior Notes Due 2023, 9.375% Senior Notes Due 2025 and 6.694% Senior Notes Due 2027

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (“Bath & Body Works” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BBWI) announced today that it has commenced tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) to purchase for cash its outstanding (i) 5.625% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), (ii) 9.375% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and (iii) 6.694% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes” and, together with the 2023 Notes and the 2025 Notes, the “Notes”) up to a maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes of $500 million (the “Maximum Aggregate Amount”), subject to the Sub-Cap (as defined below), the order of priority and proration provisions set forth in the Offer to Purchase described below. The maximum aggregate amount of Notes to be purchased by the company for the 2025 Notes and 2027 Notes is limited to $180 million (the “Sub-Cap”).

The complete terms and conditions of the Tender Offers are set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated August 19, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”) that is being sent to holders of the Notes. Capitalized terms used in this press release and not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

The Tender Offers are commencing today. Subject to the Maximum Aggregate Amount and/or the Sub-Cap, the amount of a series of Notes that is purchased in the Tender Offers will be based on the order of priority (the “Acceptance Priority Level”) for such series of Notes set forth in the table below, with 1 being the highest Acceptance Priority Level and 3 being the lowest Acceptance Priority Level, as further described in the Offer to Purchase. It is possible that the company may not accept all Notes tendered under the Tender Offers. If the acceptance of all tenders in the Tender Offers would result in a maximum aggregate amount of Notes that exceeds the Maximum Aggregate Amount, tenders will be subject to proration arrangements as described in the Offer to Purchase.

Certain key terms of the Tender Offers are summarized in the table below:

