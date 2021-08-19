Cytokinetics and Cure SMA Renew Partnership to Advance Education and Awareness of SMA

In September, Cytokinetics will participate as a sponsor of a long-time Bay Area event, the Northern California Walk-n-Roll, with the goal of increasing awareness and fundraising for SMA. In December, Cytokinetics will participate as a sponsor of the 10th Annual Hope on the Hill Congressional Dinner, which brings together individuals with SMA, their families, government officials and industry leaders to advocate for awareness and celebrate the milestones achieved in SMA research.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) and Cure SMA today announced the renewal of their partnership to increase education, awareness, public policy and fundraising for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Cytokinetics will be a National Gold Sponsor in support of several key Cure SMA initiatives across the United States.

“We continue to recognize the needs of those with SMA and are proud of our longstanding commitment to support the priorities of Cure SMA,” said Robert I. Blum, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cytokinetics. “Through our shared objectives, this partnership reflects one of the many ways Cytokinetics works to amplify patient voice through collaborative community engagement.”

“Cytokinetics’ continued support of Cure SMA has been immensely valuable, especially over the last 18 months as we advanced our goals and activities in a new, virtual setting,” said Kenneth Hobby, President of Cure SMA. “Among the SMA community, there remains a large gap in access to care and support, and we appreciate our collaborative partnership with Cytokinetics to help facilitate various initiatives aimed at promoting awareness of appropriate care in the broader community, which will help improve and expand access.”

About SMA

Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a severe, genetic neuromuscular disease that leads to debilitating muscle function and progressive, often fatal, muscle weakness. It occurs in 1 in 11,000 live births each year and is one of the most common potentially fatal genetic disorders. Spinal muscular atrophy manifests in various degrees of severity as progressive muscle weakness resulting in respiratory and mobility impairment. There are four types of SMA, named for age of initial onset of muscle weakness and related symptoms: Type 1 (Infantile), Type 2 (Intermediate), Type 3 (Juvenile) and Type 4 (Adult onset). Of the prevalent population, approximately 80% of the patients are characterized as Type 2 and Type 3. Life expectancy and disease severity vary by type of SMA. Type 1 patients have the worst prognosis, with a life expectancy of no more than two years unless treated with SMN-directed therapies; Type 2 patients have delayed motor milestones with the most advanced milestone normally achieved being sitting unsupported; Type 3 patients can usually stand and walk but have increasingly limited mobility as their abilities regress as they age; Type 4 patients may have a normal life span but eventually suffer gradual weakness in the proximal muscles of the extremities, eventually resulting in mobility issues. With the recent introduction of SMN-directed therapies, it is expected that patients will live longer but will still have a significant need to address ongoing weakness related to mobility and fatigue.