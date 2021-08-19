NIH Researchers Contend that Tempol can be taken orally and may stop the replication of the virus that causes COVID-19

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Nasdaq: ADMP) today highlighted that the NIH has identified Tempol as a potential home treatment for COVID-19 (TEMPOL: A Potential Home Treatment for COVID-19 | NIH COVID-19 Research). The NIH news stated that, “This treatment would likely prevent severe disease.” The article went on to describe how Tempol could reduce COVID-19 symptoms by calming inflammation, protecting organs from damage, and decreasing the clumping of platelets. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has given the go-ahead to Adamis Pharmaceuticals to conduct a clinical study using Tempol as an at home treatment to prevent disease progression and thereby releasing the burden of COVID-19 on the healthcare system. Adamis plans to initiate the study shortly.



Dr. Dennis J. Carlo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adamis, commented: “Tempol’s multiple activities, including antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral, suggest that Tempol could be an ideal treatment for COVID-19. It would eliminate the concerns regarding the introduction of new variants. As new variants arise and vaccines become less effective, Tempol’s antiviral and anti-inflammatory effects are independent of the evolving virus. Furthermore, the oral delivery of the drug may be an ideal outpatient treatment, preventing increased healthcare utilization. Tempol’s mode of action makes it an ideal candidate to treat not only COVID-19, but many other types of viral respiratory infections, including influenza and respiratory syncytial virus.”

Adamis has previously licensed exclusive worldwide rights under patents, patent applications and related know-how to use Tempol for the treatment of respiratory diseases including asthma, respiratory syncytial virus, influenza and COVID-19.

