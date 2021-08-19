Midland Makes a New Gold Discovery on Its Lewis Project Northwest of the Nelligan Deposit

checkAd

MONTREAL, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to report the discovery of a new high-grade gold showing on its Lewis project, wholly owned by Midland and located approximately 60 kilometres southwest of the town of Chapais in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

This new project, acquired in April 2020, consists of 172 claims (95 km2) and covers a strategic position characterized by a regional flexure proximal to the Guercheville-Opawica deformation zone. The Lewis project is located approximately 60 km northwest of the Nelligan deposit jointly held by Iamgold Corporation (75%) and Vanstar Mining Resources (25%).

New high-grade gold showing: Golden Nest

Grab samples from the new Golden Nest showing yielded gold grades of 10.2 g/t Au and 2.1 g/t Au. These values are located approximately 1.1 kilometres east of the Red Giant showing discovered by prospecting in 2020, where channel samples yielded values up to 0.35 g/t Au over 9.0 metres.

This new high-grade gold showing was discovered during prospecting work conducted in May 2021. The prospecting campaign was designed to cover high-priority induced polarization (IP) anomalies that were identified during the winter 2021 survey along the extensions of the Red Giant gold-bearing structure.

The Golden Nest showing is directly associated with a moderate chargeability anomaly (5-10 mv/V) coinciding with a sharp increase in resistivity. The gold-bearing zone corresponds to a small outcrop of approximately 10 square metres exhibiting 5 to 10% pyrite mineralization. The IP anomaly associated with this gold-bearing zone may be traced over a distance of at least 400 metres to the west. The gold-bearing zone is entirely new and has never been drill-tested.

Further mechanical stripping and channel sampling are planned and will be completed as soon as the necessary permits are received.

The Lewis gold property is located approximately 60 kilometres northwest of the Nelligan deposit, which hosts inferred resources estimated at 96.99 million tonnes grading 1.02 g/t Au for 3.19 million ounces of gold (Source: Nelligan NI 43-101 Technical Report dated October 22, 2019, prepared for Iamgold Corp. and Vanstar Mining Resources). In addition, approximately 10 kilometres west of the Lewis property lies the former Lac Shortt mine, which historically produced 2.7 million tonnes at a grade of 4.6 g/t Au (Source: MERN-SIGEOM).

Disclaimer

