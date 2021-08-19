Silver Range Resources Ltd. Options the South Kitikmeot Gold Project, Nunavut

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ("Silver Range" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has optioned the South Kitikmeot Gold Project ("Project") to Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ("Silver Range" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has optioned the South Kitikmeot Gold Project ("Project") to Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited ("Viridis"), an Australian company. South Kitikmeot Gold Project