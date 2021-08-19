Silver Range Resources Ltd. Options the South Kitikmeot Gold Project, Nunavut
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ("Silver Range" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has optioned the South Kitikmeot Gold Project ("Project") to Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited ("Viridis"), an Australian company.
South Kitikmeot Gold Project
The South Kitikmeot Gold Project covers known gold occurrences along a 200 km long package of metasedimentary rocks which host the Lupin Mine (3.4 M oz gold (production to date)) and the Back River Project (5.3 M oz gold (Measured and Indicated Resources)) currently being advanced to production by Sabina Gold & Silver Ltd. [TSX:SBB] ("Sabina"). The South Kitikmeot Gold Project includes the following Properties:
- Esker Lake: Iron-formation hosted gold in three settings at Brandon Hill, Sheit Lake and Wasp Lake. Surface grab samples have assayed up to 61 g/t Au and drill intersections up to 3.0 m @ 11.7 g/t Au.
- Gold Bugs: Three high gold showings with surface grab samples returning up to 33.2 g/t Au embedded within a 7 km long section of thick folded iron formation.
- Qannituq: Covers prospective Beechey Lake metasediments, northeast of Sabina's Back River Project main claim block and 3.4 km along strike with its Llama Deposit. Reconnaissance prospecting during 2017 located auriferous iron formation hosted quartz veining on the Qannituq claims; a significant finding given 98% of the property is till-covered.
- Uist: Regional scale folded iron formation hosting three high grade gold zones returning grab samples assaying up to 156.28 g/t Au. Drill targets have been defined by total magnetic field and horizontal loop electromagnetic field surveys at the Billie and Holiday Showings.
- Ujaraq: Covers iron formation immediately east of the Finn Property and the Lupin Mine leases. Boulder sampling has returned up to 28.11 g/t Au and the best of 9 holes intersecting iron formation returned 6.27 m @ 2.13 g/t Au.
- Hiqiniq: Covers iron formation immediately west of the Lupin Mine leases. Surface samples have been collected assaying up to 11.16 g/t Au.
- Bling: Arsenopyrite-rich iron formation, associated with a 700 m long EM conductor along a volcanic-sediment contact, returned grab sample assays up to 47.1 g/t Au and trench sampling results of 2.0 m @ 16 g/t Au.
Agreement terms
