Rekor Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of Acquisition of Waycare Technologies, Ltd

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide intelligent infrastructure and insights that build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world, announced today the successful closing of the previously announced acquisition of Waycare Technologies, Ltd. ("Waycare"). Pursuant to the purchase agreement the Company acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding capital stock of Waycare from its stockholders ("Sellers"). Waycare's solution uses artificial intelligence ("AI") to aggregate and process data from various sources to help government agencies with crash prediction and congestion detection, as well as incident management and identification. Waycare's solution builds a more complete picture of the road by collating data from transportation agencies' existing infrastructure and synthesizing it with additional data from connected car platforms, construction projects, fleet management programs, weather services, and public transit. AI algorithms ingest and process this information to produce actionable insights and predictions.