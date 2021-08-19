Oncology Pharma, Inc. Executes Co-Development Agreement with NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) With much anticipation, Oncology Pharma, Inc. has finalized a Co-Development Agreement with NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Oncology Pharma will pursue the early …

Oncology Pharma is pleased to be moving forward with the development of its first product based upon licensed technology in Oncology Pharma's growing portfolio of licensed intellectual property. Oncology Pharma's agreement with NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals will allow for continued development of a proprietary lead-candidate formulation leading to the submission of an Investigational New Drug application to the US FDA. This phase of cancer drug development is intended to also support potential applications in veterinary oncology.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) With much anticipation, Oncology Pharma, Inc. has finalized a Co-Development Agreement with NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Oncology Pharma will pursue the early feasibility and nonclinical development of a dactinomycin nanoemulsion drug product intended for the treatment of pediatric cancer.

Oncology Pharma is excited to be combining efforts with NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals to pursue research and develop of improved treatments for pediatric cancers.

ABOUT ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC.

ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (OTCPK: ONPH) (the 'Company') is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.

ABOUT NANOSMART PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

NanoSmart® Pharmaceuticals is a privately-held California corporation that is developing nanoparticle drug delivery platforms, including utilization of anti-nuclear antibody (ANA) to target existing drug therapies to areas of necrosis present in virtually all solid cancer tumors.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the matters discussed in this announcement contain forward-looking statements that involve material risks to and uncertainties in the Company's business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such risks and uncertainties include risks related to licensing arrangements and joint ventures, including the need to negotiate the definitive agreements for the relationships; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of business relationships, and costs of providing funding to these business relationships. Other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company include, among other things, current negative operating cash flows and a need for additional funding to finance our operating plan; the terms of any further financing, which may be highly dilutive and may include onerous terms; unexpected costs and operating deficits, and lower than expected sales and revenues; uncertain willingness and ability of customers to adopt new technologies and other factors that may affect further market acceptance; adverse economic conditions; adverse results of any legal proceedings; the volatility of our operating results and financial condition; inability to attract or retain qualified senior management personnel, including sales and marketing personnel; our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners and with any strategic or joint venture partners; the impact of competition; the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; management of growth; and, other risks and uncertainties. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities and does not purport to be an analysis of the Company's financial position.

CONTACTS:

For additional Information, please contact the Oncology Pharma at:

One Sansome Street, Suite 3500

San Francisco, CA 94104

Phone: 415-869-1038

Fax: 415-946-8801

website: www.oncology-pharma.com

email: info@oncology-pharma.com

