checkAd

Oncology Pharma, Inc. Executes Co-Development Agreement with NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Autor: Accesswire
19.08.2021, 13:30  |  25   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) With much anticipation, Oncology Pharma, Inc. has finalized a Co-Development Agreement with NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Oncology Pharma will pursue the early …

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) With much anticipation, Oncology Pharma, Inc. has finalized a Co-Development Agreement with NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Oncology Pharma will pursue the early feasibility and nonclinical development of a dactinomycin nanoemulsion drug product intended for the treatment of pediatric cancer.

Oncology Pharma is pleased to be moving forward with the development of its first product based upon licensed technology in Oncology Pharma's growing portfolio of licensed intellectual property. Oncology Pharma's agreement with NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals will allow for continued development of a proprietary lead-candidate formulation leading to the submission of an Investigational New Drug application to the US FDA. This phase of cancer drug development is intended to also support potential applications in veterinary oncology.

Oncology Pharma is excited to be combining efforts with NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals to pursue research and develop of improved treatments for pediatric cancers.

ABOUT ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC.

ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (OTCPK: ONPH) (the 'Company') is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.

ABOUT NANOSMART PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

NanoSmart® Pharmaceuticals is a privately-held California corporation that is developing nanoparticle drug delivery platforms, including utilization of anti-nuclear antibody (ANA) to target existing drug therapies to areas of necrosis present in virtually all solid cancer tumors.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the matters discussed in this announcement contain forward-looking statements that involve material risks to and uncertainties in the Company's business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such risks and uncertainties include risks related to licensing arrangements and joint ventures, including the need to negotiate the definitive agreements for the relationships; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of business relationships, and costs of providing funding to these business relationships. Other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company include, among other things, current negative operating cash flows and a need for additional funding to finance our operating plan; the terms of any further financing, which may be highly dilutive and may include onerous terms; unexpected costs and operating deficits, and lower than expected sales and revenues; uncertain willingness and ability of customers to adopt new technologies and other factors that may affect further market acceptance; adverse economic conditions; adverse results of any legal proceedings; the volatility of our operating results and financial condition; inability to attract or retain qualified senior management personnel, including sales and marketing personnel; our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners and with any strategic or joint venture partners; the impact of competition; the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; management of growth; and, other risks and uncertainties. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities and does not purport to be an analysis of the Company's financial position.

CONTACTS:

For additional Information, please contact the Oncology Pharma at:

One Sansome Street, Suite 3500
San Francisco, CA 94104
Phone: 415-869-1038
Fax: 415-946-8801
website: www.oncology-pharma.com
email: info@oncology-pharma.com

SOURCE: Oncology Pharma Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660466/Oncology-Pharma-Inc-Executes-Co-Deve ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oncology Pharma, Inc. Executes Co-Development Agreement with NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) With much anticipation, Oncology Pharma, Inc. has finalized a Co-Development Agreement with NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Oncology Pharma will pursue the early …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Approval of Application of Management Cease Trade ...
EHT to Resume Trading on August 19
Baristas "Thai Dah" Signs Superstar Front Montgomery as Spokesperson for the National Virtual Thai ...
Diversified Energy Company Announces Enlarged Credit Facility Borrowing Base
NexgenRx Announces Financial Results for Q2 2021 With Continued Growth in Revenues and Adjusted ...
Pressure BioSciences to Host Q2 2021 Financial Results and Business Update on Thursday, August 19, ...
Cloud DX Announces DTC Eligibility
Can B Corp. Reports 96% Revenue Growth for Its Second Quarter 2021
Charah Solutions, Inc. Announces Public Offering of 8.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 and "B" Rating from ...
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Management Update
Sativa Wellness Group Announces First Quarterly Profit in Filing Q2 2021 Half Year Financial ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Inc. 5000 Names WeShield, an Optec International Subsidiary, as the 53rd Fastest-Growing Company in ...
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Kalo Gold Announces Name Change
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units