Altius Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid

Altius Minerals Corporation (ALS:TSX) (ATUSF: OTCQX) (“Altius” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has renewed its Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) and may purchase at market price up to 1,642,612 common shares (“Shares”), being approximately 3.96% of the 41,504,497 common shares issued and outstanding as of August 18, 2021, by way of an NCIB through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) or a Canadian alternative trading system. The NCIB is subject to regulatory approval. The NCIB will commence August 22, 2021 and will end no later than August 21, 2022. Any Shares purchased pursuant to the NCIB will be cancelled and returned to treasury.

The TSX rules permit Altius to purchase daily, through TSX facilities or approved alternative trading systems, a maximum of 30,870 Shares under the NCIB. From August 22, 2020 to August 21, 2021 Altius purchased a total of 477,400 Shares through market purchases on the TSX and alternative trading systems at a weighted average price of $15.55 per Share, while its approval allowed for it to purchase a maximum number of 1,622,920 Shares. The reason for the NCIB is that, in the opinion of the board of directors, the value of Altius Shares, based on anticipated cash flows and underlying asset values, is from time to time greater than the market price of the Shares and accordingly the acquisition of Shares under the NCIB represents an appropriate use of funds. Altius has had an active NCIB program every year since 2010.