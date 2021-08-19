AirIQ Announces June 30, 2021 Quarterly Results

Reports 19% Increase in Revenues Over the Same Period Last YearTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / AirIQ Inc. ("AirIQ") (TSXV:IQ), a leader in wireless asset management services, today announced its financial results for the three months …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / AirIQ Inc. ("AirIQ") (TSXV:IQ), a leader in wireless asset management services, today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021, reporting a 3% increase in recurring revenue and a 106% increase in hardware revenues, resulting in a total revenue increase of 19% compared to the same period the prior year; as well as an 11% increase in gross profit compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020.

"We are very pleased with the increase in revenues and gross profit", said Mike Robb, President and Chief Executive Officer of AirIQ, "as those key metrics continue to be the Company's focus to increase profitability", continued Mr. Robb. "The 106% increase in hardware revenue resulted from another large order from one of our major rental companies, as previously announced. In addition, the Company continues to concentrate on developing leading-edge technology solutions for our customers to drive further revenue growth", stated Mr. Robb.