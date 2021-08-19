checkAd

Macy’s and WHP Global Partner to Bring Universally Beloved Toys"R"Us Brand Back to American Shoppers

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) today announced a partnership with WHP Global to bring together two of America’s most beloved brands, Macy’s and Toys"R"Us. Toys"R"Us kids of all ages can now shop an expansive assortment online from the most globally recognized leader in toys at macys.com/toysrus and in more than 400 Macy’s stores nationwide rolling out in 2022.

Macy's and WHP Global partner to bring universally beloved Toys"R"Us brand back to American shoppers

“As a Toys"R"Us kid, I could not be more excited to bring this beloved brand that so many of our customers know and love into Macy’s online and to our stores across America,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer. “Our toy business grew exponentially in the past year, with many families looking to inspire their children’s imagination and create meaningful moments together. Toys"R"Us is a globally recognized leader in children’s toys and our partnership allows Macy’s to significantly expand our footprint in that category, while creating more occasions for customers to shop with us across their lifestyles.”

The Toys"R"Us experience at macys.com/toysrus lets shoppers search for the perfect product by age, toy type, character and brand. From perennial favorite toy cars and dolls to STEM-inspired products for creative learners, Macy’s expanded assortment of the hottest and most popular items, including products that highlight inclusivity, discovery and learning, will offer something for every parent and child. Powered by Macy’s, ToysRUs.com will serve as the dedicated authority for all things toys and play, with highly immersive and engaging content that seamlessly connects consumers to the toy offering at macys.com.

Within Toys“R”Us shop-in-shops rolling out to more than 400 Macy’s stores nationwide in 2022, customers will be welcomed by Geoffrey the Giraffe before discovering and playing across dedicated sections by age, interest and category, with interactive experiences, activation centers and iconic elements throughout.

Yehuda Shmidman, Chairman & CEO of WHP Global and Toys“R”Us, commented, “Our partnership with Macy’s marks the greatly anticipated return of Toys”R”Us in the U.S.A., and changes the retail landscape by combining two beloved retail brands together for consumers across the nation in a completely innovative way. We’re thrilled to be launching this new partnership together with Macy’s.”

