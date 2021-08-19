NLS Pharmaceutics Announces Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application Covering its Proprietary Mazindol Formulation

STANS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP)(NASDAQ:NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for …

STANS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP)(NASDAQ:NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, announces that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for patent application No. 16/083,131. When the patent issues, it will cover oral formulations containing immediate-release and sustained-release layers of mazindol and their use in the treatment of attention deficit disorders (ADD or ADHD), related deficit of alertness or decline in vigilance, or excessive daytime sleepiness (e.g., narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia). A Notice of Allowance is issued after the USPTO makes a determination that a patent should be granted from an application. The patent, which is expected to be issued in the fourth quarter of 2021, will have a term that expires no earlier than March 2037. Based on its current clinical development plans to obtain regulatory approval, NLS would promptly list the patent in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations, or Orange Book if it receives market approval.