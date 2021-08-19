NLS Pharmaceutics Announces Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application Covering its Proprietary Mazindol Formulation
STANS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP)(NASDAQ:NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, announces that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for patent application No. 16/083,131. When the patent issues, it will cover oral formulations containing immediate-release and sustained-release layers of mazindol and their use in the treatment of attention deficit disorders (ADD or ADHD), related deficit of alertness or decline in vigilance, or excessive daytime sleepiness (e.g., narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia).
A Notice of Allowance is issued after the USPTO makes a determination that a patent should be granted from an application. The patent, which is expected to be issued in the fourth quarter of 2021, will have a term that expires no earlier than March 2037. Based on its current clinical development plans to obtain regulatory approval, NLS would promptly list the patent in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations, or Orange Book if it receives market approval.
"We are extremely pleased to have received this Notice of Allowance from the USPTO for our proprietary mazindol formulation as we advance the development of Quilience® (mazindol ER) to treat narcolepsy and potentially other sleep-wake disorders," said Alex Zwyer, Chief Executive Officer of NLS. "Earlier this year, we were granted similar patents in both the European Union and Canada, and we expect that the issuance of this patent will provide intellectual property protection for Quilience across the major markets in our business plan. Given our patent estate and the Orphan Drug Designations that we have in both the U.S. and Europe, we believe that our proprietary position on Quilience is strong."
About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.
NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a Swiss-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and repurposing product candidates to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The Company's lead product candidate, Quilience® is a proprietary extended-release formulation of mazindol (mazindol ER), and is being developed for the treatment of narcolepsy. Mazindol is a triple monoamine reuptake inhibitor and partial orexin-2 receptor agonist, which was used for many years to treat patients diagnosed with narcolepsy in compassionate use programs. NLS completed a phase 2 study in the U.S. evaluating NolazolÒ (mazindol controlled-release) in adult subjects with ADHD. The study met all primary and secondary endpoints and was well-tolerated. Quilience has received Orphan Drug Designations both in the U.S. and in Europe for the treatment of narcolepsy.
