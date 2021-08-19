checkAd

Accenture Federal Services (AFS) Completes Acquisition of Novetta 

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021   

Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has completed its acquisition of Novetta, a McLean, Virginia-based advanced analytics company. AFS announced its intent to acquire Novetta on June 1, 2021.

Novetta applies insights and disruptive technologies including artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber, cloud, and information exploitation to transform how defense, intelligence, and law enforcement organizations use data to better meet their missions and empower their workforces.

With the acquisition, AFS adds a new National Security portfolio to its business to be led by Novetta President and CEO Tiffanny Gates. This portfolio will provide the highly specialized, mission solutions that clients turn to for expertise in the converging domains of analytics, intelligence expertise, cloud engineering, and cyber.

“I’m tremendously excited about my role as senior managing director of this new segment of Accenture Federal Services’ business,” said Tiffanny Gates. “Our disruptive technologies combined with Accenture Federal Services’ ability to deliver federal innovation at scale are highly complementary and will play a major role in meeting our clients’ mission needs.”

The acquisition adds approximately 1,300 people, including software developers, data scientists, and specialists in machine learning, cyber, cloud, and information exploitation to AFS’ 11,000 person workforce.

“Our combined company brings the scale and power of Accenture Federal Services’ digital capabilities together with Novetta’s ability to solve the government’s toughest mission challenges with precision,” said Accenture Federal Services CEO, John Goodman. “We look forward to delivering the next-generation of solutions that today’s missions and times demand.”

Financial terms of the acquisition from global investment firm Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) were not disclosed.

About Accenture Federal Services
 Accenture Federal Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture LLP, is a U.S. company headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Accenture’s federal business has served every cabinet-level department and 30 of the largest federal organizations. Accenture Federal Services transforms bold ideas into breakthrough outcomes for clients at defense, intelligence, public safety, civilian and military health organizations. Learn more at www.accenturefederal.com

