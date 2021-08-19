checkAd

Grown Rogue and Pure Extracts Form Joint Venture to Expand Product Offering in Michigan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 13:55  |  37   |   |   

Grown Rogue International Inc. (“Grown Rogue” or the “Company”) (CSE:GRIN) (OTC:GRUSF), a multi-state operating (MSO) cannabis company with operations and assets in Oregon and Michigan, today announced the signing of a Definitive Agreement for a joint venture between its Michigan partner, Golden Harvests, LLC (“Golden”) and Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (“Pure Extracts”) (CSE:PULL) (OTC:PRXTF) (XFRA:A2QJAJ) to expand Grown Rogue’s product offering and bring Pure Extracts’ portfolio of products to Michigan (the “joint venture”).

In addition to Pure Extracts’ Pure Pulls and Pure Chews, Grown Rogue will be adding to its Michigan product portfolio to include concentrates and cartridges to complement their award-winning flower and their proprietary, 3.5gram, nitrogen sealed flower jars, which is already one of the leading flower brands in the state.

“We are excited to expand our product offering in Michigan to include new products that doubles our addressable market in a top 5 cannabis state,” said Obie Strickler, CEO of Grown Rogue. “We have consumers that actively seek out the processors who purchase our trim for their own products so this joint venture will help fulfill the increasing demand for Grown Rogue’s high quality products in the state of Michigan, increase the strong brand equity our team is building, and capture additional margin for the company.”

Pure Extracts is a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis and hemp based out of British Columbia, Canada. Pure Extracts will provide a mix of equipment, cash, and extraction expertise to the venture, which will allow the partners to rapidly scale-up to meet the rising demand for processed products throughout the state.

The joint venture plans to build-out 2,600 square feet of existing space in the 80,000 sq ft facility in Bay City, Michigan. The joint venture has the ability to produce Grown Rogue branded concentrates, cartridges, edibles and tinctures as well as similar items under Pure Extracts’ brand. The joint venture will consider building dedicated greenhouse production to provide cheaper processing input for house brands and available white label opportunities.

“We are excited to be teaming up with Grown Rogue, renowned cultivators who have already sold their cannabis products to over 100 dispensaries throughout Michigan, a state where cannabis sales reached a record $171 million in July of this year, up 56% from a year ago,” said Ben Nikolaevsky, CEO of Pure Extracts. “Establishing Pure Extracts’ brands in the United States, the world’s largest and most important cannabis market, is an important milestone for our company.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Grown Rogue and Pure Extracts Form Joint Venture to Expand Product Offering in Michigan Grown Rogue International Inc. (“Grown Rogue” or the “Company”) (CSE:GRIN) (OTC:GRUSF), a multi-state operating (MSO) cannabis company with operations and assets in Oregon and Michigan, today announced the signing of a Definitive Agreement for a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Stamps.com Inc. Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Sesen ...
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Change to Managed Distribution Plan
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) on Behalf of ...
Wells Fargo Delivers Mentorship for 500 Women-Owned Businesses; Announces Grants to Over 90 ...
Deutsche Telekom Offers Universal Electronics’ Apple TV Remote Control with its Apple TV 4K ...
ALLETE, Inc and Triniti Consulting Successfully Deploy Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Prices $150,000,000 of 2.850% Notes Due 2026
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020