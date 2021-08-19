checkAd

BlackRock Canada Announces August Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the August 2021 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly basis as well as XIU. Unitholders of record of a fund on August 26, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on August 31, 2021.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.045
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.038
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.085
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.040
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.073
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.028
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.037
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.000
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.050
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.067
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.078
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.069
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.066
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.042
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.040
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.057
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.072
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.011
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.066
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.056
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.065
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.052
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.064
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.051
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.064
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.076
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.046
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.037
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.046
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.099
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.053
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.078
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.107
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.004
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.042
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.025
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.060
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.069
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.060
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.071
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.046
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.046
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.204
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.064
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.064
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.041
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.051
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.039
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.045
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.043
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.042
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.043
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.044
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.035
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.044
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.030
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.029
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.220
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.244
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.194
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.081

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and $3.03 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock..

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.  

Contact for Media:
Reem Jazar
Email: reem.abujazar@blackrock.com





