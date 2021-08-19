Result of AGM
19 AUGUST 2021
NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the annual general meeting held on 19 August 2021 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed by shareholders.
The resolutions included those to elect as a director Mrs Anna Brown and to re-elect as directors Mr James Ferguson, Mr Chris Fleetwood, Mr John Waddell and Mr Tim Levett.
Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the annual general meeting are as follows:
|No
|Resolution
|For
|No preference
|Against
|
Vote
withheld
|1
|To receive and approve the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021
|7,834,142
|405,054
|4,080
|32,229
|2
|To approve and declare a final dividend of 2.5p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2021
|7,997,422
|245,865
|29,287
|2,931
|3
|To approve the directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2021
|7,329,965
|360,425
|335,506
|249,609
|4
|To re-elect Mr J G D Ferguson as a director
|7,507,239
|312,175
|355,468
|100,623
|5
|To re-elect Mr C J Fleetwood as a director
|7,459,845
|323,099
|377,725
|114,836
|6
|To re-elect Mr J M O Waddell as a director
|7,533,678
|312,175
|268,083
|161,569
|7
|To re-elect Mr T R Levett as a director
|7,545,491
|323,099
|214,147
|192,768
|8
|To elect Mrs A Brown as a director
|7,486,584
|343,992
|350,496
|94,433
|9
|To appoint Mazars LLP as independent auditor
|7,574,579
|328,297
|227,808
|144,821
|10
|To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor
|7,782,652
|330,073
|92,625
|70,155
|11
|To authorise the directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 pursuant to the Offer
|7,796,340
|330,839
|131,517
|16,809
|12
|To authorise the directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006
|7,834,541
|306,840
|117,315
|16,809
|13
|To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities pursuant to the Offer
|7,505,071
|320,893
|367,139
|82,402
|14
|To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities
|7,463,101
|302,236
|362,376
|147,792
|15
|To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006
|7,869,660
|317,839
|85,075
|2,931
|16
|To amend the Articles of Association to extend the life of the Company
|7,697,251
|354,882
|173,708
|49,664
|17
|To amend Article 89 by the deletion of “£100,000” and inclusion of “£150,000”
|6,641,106
|305,022
|972,871
|356,506
|18
|To approve the cancellation of the share premium account arising on the issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer
|7,729,526
|390,816
|133,236
|21,927
Enquiries:
