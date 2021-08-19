Result of AGM

Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the annual general meeting held on 19 August 2021 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to elect as a director Mrs Anna Brown and to re-elect as directors Mr James Ferguson, Mr Chris Fleetwood, Mr John Waddell and Mr Tim Levett.

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the annual general meeting are as follows:

No Resolution For No preference Against Vote

withheld 1 To receive and approve the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021 7,834,142 405,054 4,080 32,229 2 To approve and declare a final dividend of 2.5p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2021 7,997,422 245,865 29,287 2,931 3 To approve the directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2021 7,329,965 360,425 335,506 249,609 4 To re-elect Mr J G D Ferguson as a director 7,507,239 312,175 355,468 100,623 5 To re-elect Mr C J Fleetwood as a director 7,459,845 323,099 377,725 114,836 6 To re-elect Mr J M O Waddell as a director 7,533,678 312,175 268,083 161,569 7 To re-elect Mr T R Levett as a director 7,545,491 323,099 214,147 192,768 8 To elect Mrs A Brown as a director 7,486,584 343,992 350,496 94,433 9 To appoint Mazars LLP as independent auditor 7,574,579 328,297 227,808 144,821 10 To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor 7,782,652 330,073 92,625 70,155 11 To authorise the directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 pursuant to the Offer 7,796,340 330,839 131,517 16,809 12 To authorise the directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 7,834,541 306,840 117,315 16,809 13 To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities pursuant to the Offer 7,505,071 320,893 367,139 82,402 14 To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities 7,463,101 302,236 362,376 147,792 15 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 7,869,660 317,839 85,075 2,931 16 To amend the Articles of Association to extend the life of the Company 7,697,251 354,882 173,708 49,664 17 To amend Article 89 by the deletion of “£100,000” and inclusion of “£150,000” 6,641,106 305,022 972,871 356,506 18 To approve the cancellation of the share premium account arising on the issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer 7,729,526 390,816 133,236 21,927

