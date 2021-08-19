checkAd

Result of AGM

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

19 AUGUST 2021

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the annual general meeting held on 19 August 2021 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to elect as a director Mrs Anna Brown and to re-elect as directors Mr James Ferguson, Mr Chris Fleetwood, Mr John Waddell and Mr Tim Levett.  

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the annual general meeting are as follows:

No Resolution For No preference Against Vote
withheld
1 To receive and approve the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021 7,834,142 405,054 4,080 32,229
2 To approve and declare a final dividend of 2.5p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2021 7,997,422 245,865 29,287 2,931
3 To approve the directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2021 7,329,965 360,425 335,506 249,609
4 To re-elect Mr J G D Ferguson as a director 7,507,239 312,175 355,468 100,623
5 To re-elect Mr C J Fleetwood as a director 7,459,845 323,099 377,725 114,836
6 To re-elect Mr J M O Waddell as a director 7,533,678 312,175 268,083 161,569
7 To re-elect Mr T R Levett as a director 7,545,491 323,099 214,147 192,768
8 To elect Mrs A Brown as a director 7,486,584 343,992 350,496 94,433
9 To appoint Mazars LLP as independent auditor 7,574,579 328,297 227,808 144,821
10 To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor 7,782,652 330,073 92,625 70,155
11 To authorise the directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 pursuant to the Offer 7,796,340 330,839 131,517 16,809
12 To authorise the directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 7,834,541 306,840 117,315 16,809
13 To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities pursuant to the Offer 7,505,071 320,893 367,139 82,402
14 To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities 7,463,101 302,236 362,376 147,792
15 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 7,869,660 317,839 85,075 2,931
16 To amend the Articles of Association to extend the life of the Company 7,697,251 354,882 173,708 49,664
17 To amend Article 89 by the deletion of “£100,000” and inclusion of “£150,000” 6,641,106 305,022 972,871 356,506
18 To approve the cancellation of the share premium account arising on the issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer 7,729,526 390,816 133,236 21,927

Enquiries:

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Result of AGM 19 AUGUST 2021 NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the annual general meeting held on 19 August 2021 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Genasys Inc. Appoints Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour to Board of Directors
Gran Colombia Announces Appointment of Director; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on September ...
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Magna gibt Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 bekannt
Electricity production certified by the PEFC label for the Kourou biomass plant in Guyana
Eve & Co. Announces Revenues of $4.0M in the First Half of 2021 and Financial Results for the Six ...
Junshi and Coherus Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
GTX Corp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Summary Update
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board