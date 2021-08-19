Hancock Jaffe Presents New Positive Two-Year VenoValve Data at the Society for Vascular Surgery Annual Meeting

Two-year VenoValve® data shows average improvements in reflux, disease manifestations and pain, of 63%, 60%, and 93%, respectivelyPatients with venous ulcers who experienced dramatic ulcer healing had no venous ulcer recurrencesNo safety issues …

No safety issues occurred during the one-year reporting period following the study completion

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) ("Hancock Jaffe" or the "Company"), a developer of medical devices that restore cardiac and vascular health, announced that promising two-year post-VenoValve® implantation data is being presented today at the Society for Vascular Surgery® (SVS) Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA by Dr. Jorge Ulloa, who was the Principal Investigator for the Company's first-in-human VenoValve trial.

Key highlights from Dr. Ulloa's presentation indicate that:

Reflux (the backwards flow of blood) decreased from an average of 1.95 to an average of .72 (a 63% improvement)

Disease manifestations (measured by rVCSS scores) decreased from an average of 13.38 to an average of 5.38 (a 60% improvement)

Pain (measured by VAS scores) decreased from an average of 7.25 to an average of .50 (an improvement of 93%)

There were no safety issues or venous ulcer recurrences

The data reported is for a group of eight patients that participated in the VenoValve first-in-human study and who agreed to participate in a one-year post study follow-up. Three additional first-in-human patients elected to not participate in the one-year post study follow-up, but reported no negative VenoValve-related events during the one-year follow-up period. The average post-VenoValve implantation time for this cohort of patients is two years, and the comparative results are based on pre-VenoValve levels compared to the patients' most recent office visit.

Dr. Ulloa's SVS slide presentation will be available on the Hancock Jaffe website.

Dr. Marc Glickman, Hancock Jaffe's Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer stated, "This data is exactly the result that we were looking for as we begin our VenoValve SAVVE pivotal trial. Our patients are continuing to benefit from the VenoValve, with no safety issues and no ulcer recurrences. Chronic Venous Insufficiency in the deep venous system has frustrated patients and physicians for decades and our primary investigators for the SAVVE study are as excited and enthusiastic as we are about the upcoming study."