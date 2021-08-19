checkAd

InsuraGuest Signs Vendor Agreement with OwnerRez

Autor: Accesswire
19.08.2021, 14:00  |  33   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSXV:ISGI)(OTCQB:ISGIF) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned U.S. hospitality subsidiary InsuraGuest®, is pleased to announce it has signed a …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSXV:ISGI)(OTCQB:ISGIF) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned U.S. hospitality subsidiary InsuraGuest®, is pleased to announce it has signed a vendor agreement and has integrated it's insurance platform API with OwnerRez, whose mission is to deliver fast and simple booking services that help their customers manage their vacation rentals.

InsuraGuest coverages can now be purchased by users of OwnerRez, including professional hosts and property management companies, all of which may elect to use the InsuraGuest coverages by filling out an InsuraGuest application within the OwnerRez marketplace. Once in use, the client will use InsuraGuest's insurance coverages for primary no fault accidental medical and property claims made by guests.

"We are excited to introduce our clients to InsuraGuest's unique insurance offering," said Ken Taylor, OwnerRez's Director of Operations, "Unlike the other insurance products on the market, InsuraGuest is insurance that protects the property from claims made by their guests on a primary no-fault basis and is available for a per-diem rather than per-booking charge."

Jennifer Epperson, VP of New Business Development for InsuraGuest Vacation Rentals, stated, "It is a pleasure to work with a Vacation Rental leader like OwnerRez, and to provide their clients with the only primary no-fault accidental medical coverage policy on the market today."

Property Management System Integration

InsuraGuest will integrate with OwnerRez property management software through its proprietary API, which will enable OwnerRez's users to transfer certain liability exposures to the InsuraGuest carrier. By transferring certain liabilities to the InsuraGuest coverages, the covered short-term rental properties can lower their claim ratios and risk profiles, which may decrease their umbrella liability policy and/or their homeowners' policy premiums.

https://www.ownerreservations.com/blog/integration-with-insuraguest

Short-Term Rental Operators

The short-term rental entity automatically attaches the InsuraGuest coverage to each reservation, which activates the coverage at check-in and de-activates it upon check-out. The complete fee for coverage and software is $11.95 per night.

About OwnerRez

OwnerRez is a comprehensive booking management engine, built by people who have vacation rentals of their own. It integrates with channels like Vrbo, AirBnb, and Booking.com to seamlessly synchronize availability, rates, rules and listing content while taking online bookings, managing inquiries, and communicating with guests. OwnerRez provides modern fast websites, guest checkout with e-sign renter agreements and can process payments directly, including auto-scheduled future payments. All emails sent to the guest are templatable, and you can schedule your own emails to go out automatically. OwnerRez also provides travel insurance and damage protection insurance, as well as integration with QuickBooks, property management/owner statements, and other power features. Manage many properties, automate your communication, and get detailed statistics and reports without needing to hire a staff.

Seite 1 von 2
InsuraGuest Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

InsuraGuest Signs Vendor Agreement with OwnerRez VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSXV:ISGI)(OTCQB:ISGIF) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned U.S. hospitality subsidiary InsuraGuest®, is pleased to announce it has signed a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Approval of Application of Management Cease Trade ...
EHT to Resume Trading on August 19
Baristas "Thai Dah" Signs Superstar Front Montgomery as Spokesperson for the National Virtual Thai ...
Diversified Energy Company Announces Enlarged Credit Facility Borrowing Base
NexgenRx Announces Financial Results for Q2 2021 With Continued Growth in Revenues and Adjusted ...
Pressure BioSciences to Host Q2 2021 Financial Results and Business Update on Thursday, August 19, ...
Cloud DX Announces DTC Eligibility
Can B Corp. Reports 96% Revenue Growth for Its Second Quarter 2021
GreenBank Portfolio Company Ubique Minerals Announces Final Closing of Private Placement Financing, ...
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Management Update
Sativa Wellness Group Announces First Quarterly Profit in Filing Q2 2021 Half Year Financial ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Inc. 5000 Names WeShield, an Optec International Subsidiary, as the 53rd Fastest-Growing Company in ...
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Kalo Gold Announces Name Change
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.08.21Technology and Hospitality Veteran Reed Wright Joins InsuraGuest as President of InsuraGuest Technologies
Accesswire | Analysen