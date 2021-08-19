checkAd

Business Warrior CEO Discusses Business Development, Key Partnership in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

Autor: Accesswire
19.08.2021, 14:00  |  37   |   |   

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ('SCV') announces the availability of a new interview with Rhett Doolittle, CEO of Business Warrior Corp. (OTC PINK:BZWR) ('the Company'), who provides an update on the Company's …

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ('SCV') announces the availability of a new interview with Rhett Doolittle, CEO of Business Warrior Corp. (OTC PINK:BZWR) ('the Company'), who provides an update on the Company's market position and the roll-out of new solutions and products.

Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Doolittle explains several factors that have ushered in Business Warrior's faster-than-expected product and business development.

Foto: Accesswire

"We're way ahead of schedule from where we planned 12 months ago," he says. "The fact that we've been able to post profits, have the kind of revenue that we've had, it's really enabling us to make huge steps forward that's going to be able to propel us for success 12, 18, 36 months down the road. We're in a great spot."

The company previously outlined their cash outlay plan, including key new hires, improving their product, and building new solutions to meet demands in the small business market. The interview outlines the company's focus on the core fundamentals and strategy towards monthly recurring revenue.

The interview also discusses recent strategic initiatives and the Company's stock performance in relation to its Reg A filing and long-term plans.

"Our strategy hasn't changed … we've been able to leapfrog our whole plan because of our profits, but we're on track and ahead of schedule," Doolittle says. The company remains committed to balancing the cash from profits along with the Reg A to fund future growth. This growth enables Business Warrior to increase the speed of their software development and launching their small business lending solution.

Doolittle wraps up the interview with insight into Business Warrior's partnership with privately held elev8 Advisors to leverage the expertise and solutions of each company. Both companies have an immense focus on bringing more small business solutions to banks and growth capital to the business owners using the Business Warrior's proprietary technology. The Business Warrior platform will be the ultimate connection between banks and small business owners.

"We have great banking partnerships, but [elev8] comes with years and years of direct relationships with banks and figuring out what they need. What we have is great software that helps small businesses, elev8 has the relationships and history to bring our vision of fair lending to life," he says.

Seite 1 von 3
Business Warrior Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Business Warrior CEO Discusses Business Development, Key Partnership in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ('SCV') announces the availability of a new interview with Rhett Doolittle, CEO of Business Warrior Corp. (OTC PINK:BZWR) ('the Company'), who provides an update on the Company's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Approval of Application of Management Cease Trade ...
EHT to Resume Trading on August 19
Baristas "Thai Dah" Signs Superstar Front Montgomery as Spokesperson for the National Virtual Thai ...
Diversified Energy Company Announces Enlarged Credit Facility Borrowing Base
NexgenRx Announces Financial Results for Q2 2021 With Continued Growth in Revenues and Adjusted ...
Pressure BioSciences to Host Q2 2021 Financial Results and Business Update on Thursday, August 19, ...
Cloud DX Announces DTC Eligibility
Can B Corp. Reports 96% Revenue Growth for Its Second Quarter 2021
GreenBank Portfolio Company Ubique Minerals Announces Final Closing of Private Placement Financing, ...
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Management Update
Sativa Wellness Group Announces First Quarterly Profit in Filing Q2 2021 Half Year Financial ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Inc. 5000 Names WeShield, an Optec International Subsidiary, as the 53rd Fastest-Growing Company in ...
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Kalo Gold Announces Name Change
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units