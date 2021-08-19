checkAd

Magna Terra Agrees To Sell Minority Interest in Verneuil Project to SOQUEM As the Company Continues To Focus on Its Atlantic Canada Gold Projects

Autor: Accesswire
19.08.2021, 14:00  |  34   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") (TSXV:MTT) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent (the "Agreement") to sell its minority interest in the Verneuil …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") (TSXV:MTT) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent (the "Agreement") to sell its minority interest in the Verneuil Project ("Verneuil") to SOQUEM Inc. ("SOQUEM"). Verneuil has been governed by an Option and Joint Venture Agreement signed in 1997 between SOQUEM and Normabec Mining Resources Ltd ("Normabec"). Subsequently, in 2009, Brionor Resources Inc. (a predecessor company to Magna Terra) assumed the Verneuil option, pursuant to an asset purchase agreement with Normabec. Verneuil is a non-core asset in Magna Terra's exploration property portfolio, and thus the Company did not participate in recent exploration programs conducted by SOQUEM, resulting in its ownership position in the joint venture being diluted down to its current 32.778% undivided interest.

Transaction Highlights

  • Magna Terra will receive a $100,000 cash payment on closing;
  • The Company will also receive a Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") on the project of 0.5%, that is purchasable at any time for a cash payment of $250,000; and,
  • Closing is subject to the execution of a Definitive Purchase and Sale Agreement, and is expected to close on or before September 10, 2021.

"We are pleased to monetize this non-core piece of our extensive exploration portfolio, and it allows SOQUEM the maximum flexibility to advance Verneuil going forward, which is an ideal outcome for both parties. This transaction continues to allow Magna Terra to focus on its high-potential projects in Atlantic Canada while also providing continued value for shareholders through vending or partnering non-core assets. The proceeds of the sale of these non-core assets will be utilized to partially pay for our interest in core property assets."

~ Lew Lawrick, President and CEO, Magna Terra Minerals

Payments for Exploration Option Agreements
Magna Terra continues to focus on projects in Atlantic Canada and accordingly has elected to continue to earn into several option agreements that it holds on the Cape Spencer and Great Northern Projects for 2021 and 2022.

Under the terms of the Cape Spencer option agreement, the Company can earn a 100% interest in the Cape Spencer Property by paying the Optionors a total of $300,000 in cash and $145,000 in milestone payments based on certain exploration activities in cash or equivalent value shares over a five-year period ending August 9, 2023. The Company has paid the third anniversary cash payment of $50,000 and will issue a total of 150,376 common shares of the Company in relation to the $20,000 milestone payment due upon the completion of 2,000 metres of diamond drilling at the Cape Spencer Property (subject to regulatory approval).

Seite 1 von 4
Magna Terra Minerals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Magna Terra Agrees To Sell Minority Interest in Verneuil Project to SOQUEM As the Company Continues To Focus on Its Atlantic Canada Gold Projects TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") (TSXV:MTT) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent (the "Agreement") to sell its minority interest in the Verneuil …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Approval of Application of Management Cease Trade ...
EHT to Resume Trading on August 19
Baristas "Thai Dah" Signs Superstar Front Montgomery as Spokesperson for the National Virtual Thai ...
Diversified Energy Company Announces Enlarged Credit Facility Borrowing Base
NexgenRx Announces Financial Results for Q2 2021 With Continued Growth in Revenues and Adjusted ...
Pressure BioSciences to Host Q2 2021 Financial Results and Business Update on Thursday, August 19, ...
Cloud DX Announces DTC Eligibility
Can B Corp. Reports 96% Revenue Growth for Its Second Quarter 2021
GreenBank Portfolio Company Ubique Minerals Announces Final Closing of Private Placement Financing, ...
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Management Update
Sativa Wellness Group Announces First Quarterly Profit in Filing Q2 2021 Half Year Financial ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Inc. 5000 Names WeShield, an Optec International Subsidiary, as the 53rd Fastest-Growing Company in ...
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Kalo Gold Announces Name Change
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.08.21Magna Terra Provides Exploration Update on the Hawkins Love Gold Project, Southern New Brunswick; Expands Property Position
Accesswire | Analysen