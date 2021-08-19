checkAd

META Announces Renowned Scientists to Join New Scientific Advisory Board

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board ("Board") …

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board ("Board") to support its innovation and investment strategy and welcomes Andrea Alu, Ph.D., Mark Brongersma, Ph.D. and Nader Engheta, Ph.D.

The Board will help the Company protect and grow existing scientific innovation; support its development of new technologies; assist with outreach to the scientific community; guide and oversee META's open innovation programs; and bring strategic perspectives to rapidly emerging science and technology trends impacting META.

The Board is comprised of preeminent award-winning scientists, with over 140,000 combined citations, global experience, and research expertise across all areas of Metamaterials, Applied Physics, and Nanophotonics sciences. The Board will work with META's executive leadership and its Board of Directors to assess opportunities for M&A and to prioritize early-stage investments in strategic areas. They will also be tasked with collaborating with META's own scientific community to create proprietary insights and develop promising innovations to support customers.

George Palikaras, President & CEO, said: "An important part of META's competitive advantage and key to our long-term success is the innovative expertise that we bring to bear on our customers' most pressing global functional material needs. The scientists who have generously agreed to join our Scientific Advisory Board will play an inspirational role, working closely alongside our own teams to challenge, validate and guide our scientific agenda - aligning our priorities with our customers' and the world's ever-evolving needs."

"We are at a critical inflection point in the commercialization of metamaterial science and technology," added Themos Kallos, META's Chief Science Officer. "We are witnessing the convergence of scientific disciplines hastening opportunities to affect sustainability at scale, increase access to health care, decrease our dependance on rare earth and scarce materials as well as improve health outcomes around the world. At META, we are pleased to have such an esteemed group of minds partnering with us to envision and shape that future."

