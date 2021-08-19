Wolters Kluwer launches TeamMate+ Agile Audit integrating agile capabilities into the audit workflow

In today’s ever-changing business landscape, organization leaders are looking for their audit teams to engage quickly to address emerging risks and elevate risk insights on a more frequent basis. Applying agile principles adapted from software development, TeamMate+ Agile Audit integrates agile tools directly into the audit workflow to help auditors work more efficiently, stay focused on high-impact risks, be responsive to change, and deliver risk information more quickly to business stakeholders.

“Businesses need to be aware of and understand risk as quickly as possible. They are looking to their internal audit teams to take a lead role in accelerating risk mitigation,” said Jim Dunham, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Wolters Kluwer TeamMate. “Recognizing that traditional audit cycles were not meeting that need, Chief Audit Executives are looking to agile audit as an approach that will help them provide more timely and frequent insight to their business stakeholders.”

Rather than light integration with off-the-shelf agile application development tools, TeamMate+ Agile Audit brings core agile concepts, such as Backlogs, Storyboards, and Sprints, directly into the audit management toolkit at the level and specificity that auditors need.

“We engaged with dozens of audit teams around the world to understand their needs,” Dunham explains. “Our longstanding relationship with audit professionals across industries and regions continues to help us identify the crucial capabilities needed and how to embed them into the heart of their audit workflow. This is what sets TeamMate+ Agile Audit apart.”

The TeamMate+ Agile Audit expert solution was recently recognized with a Gold Globee in the Auditing Innovation category of the 2021 Golden Bridge Awards, and also won a Gold Globee in the New Product or Service of the Year Accounting, Audit and Tax category of the 2021 American Best in Business Awards.

