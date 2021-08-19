checkAd

Wolters Kluwer launches TeamMate+ Agile Audit integrating agile capabilities into the audit workflow

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

Today, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting announced the addition of TeamMate+ Agile Audit to its award-winning, cloud-based TeamMate+ global audit expert solution portfolio.

In today’s ever-changing business landscape, organization leaders are looking for their audit teams to engage quickly to address emerging risks and elevate risk insights on a more frequent basis. Applying agile principles adapted from software development, TeamMate+ Agile Audit integrates agile tools directly into the audit workflow to help auditors work more efficiently, stay focused on high-impact risks, be responsive to change, and deliver risk information more quickly to business stakeholders.

“Businesses need to be aware of and understand risk as quickly as possible. They are looking to their internal audit teams to take a lead role in accelerating risk mitigation,” said Jim Dunham, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Wolters Kluwer TeamMate. “Recognizing that traditional audit cycles were not meeting that need, Chief Audit Executives are looking to agile audit as an approach that will help them provide more timely and frequent insight to their business stakeholders.”

Rather than light integration with off-the-shelf agile application development tools, TeamMate+ Agile Audit brings core agile concepts, such as Backlogs, Storyboards, and Sprints, directly into the audit management toolkit at the level and specificity that auditors need.

“We engaged with dozens of audit teams around the world to understand their needs,” Dunham explains. “Our longstanding relationship with audit professionals across industries and regions continues to help us identify the crucial capabilities needed and how to embed them into the heart of their audit workflow. This is what sets TeamMate+ Agile Audit apart.”

The TeamMate+ Agile Audit expert solution was recently recognized with a Gold Globee in the Auditing Innovation category of the 2021 Golden Bridge Awards, and also won a Gold Globee in the New Product or Service of the Year Accounting, Audit and Tax category of the 2021 American Best in Business Awards.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Wolters Kluwer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wolters Kluwer launches TeamMate+ Agile Audit integrating agile capabilities into the audit workflow Today, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting announced the addition of TeamMate+ Agile Audit to its award-winning, cloud-based TeamMate+ global audit expert solution portfolio. In today’s ever-changing business landscape, organization leaders are looking …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Stamps.com Inc. Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Sesen ...
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) on Behalf of ...
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Change to Managed Distribution Plan
Wells Fargo Delivers Mentorship for 500 Women-Owned Businesses; Announces Grants to Over 90 ...
Deutsche Telekom Offers Universal Electronics’ Apple TV Remote Control with its Apple TV 4K ...
ALLETE, Inc and Triniti Consulting Successfully Deploy Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Prices $150,000,000 of 2.850% Notes Due 2026
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Wolters Kluwer helps accounting firms drive efficiency and profitability with enhancements to its CCH Axcess Data Axcess expert solution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Wolters Kluwer Half Year Adjusted EBIT EUR 613 Million vs. Estimate EUR 561 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
29.07.21MEDIA ALERT — What’s new with business taxes?
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten