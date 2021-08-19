checkAd

Halliburton SmartFleet Technology Enables Real-Time Fracture Control in the Permian Basin

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today a successful execution of its SmartFleet intelligent fracturing system with a major operator in the Permian Basin.

“We view the SmartFleet system as a tool that provides valuable insights into subsurface fracture placement,” said Aaron Hunter, vice president of the Midland Basin for ConocoPhillips. “These insights lead to informed decisions that improve fracture performance.”

SmartFleet technology integrates intelligent automation and visualization with subsurface measurements across multiple wells simultaneously to dynamically respond to reservoir behavior. By using the SmartFleet system, operators can achieve real-time control of fracture placement and improve overall completion execution. In addition to optimizing fracture placement across every stage, the SmartFleet system provides real-time insights to manage frac hits and understand the impact they have on fracture performance.

Based on various successful runs to date across multiple basins, SmartFleet has helped operators:

  • Improve cluster uniformity up to 30 percent,
  • Optimize stage lengths,
  • Reduce completion costs up to 25 percent, and
  • Realize an uplift in production up to 20 percent.

“Unlike standard task automation, the SmartFleet system applies intelligence and measurements that allow operators to make stage-level decisions that optimize completions in real time,” said Michael Segura, vice president of Production Enhancement for Halliburton. “With this type of intelligent automation, operators can now instantly see and control fracture outcomes that ultimately lead to improved asset economics.”

ABOUT HALLIBURTON

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With more than 40,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the Company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the Company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Halliburton Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Halliburton SmartFleet Technology Enables Real-Time Fracture Control in the Permian Basin Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today a successful execution of its SmartFleet intelligent fracturing system with a major operator in the Permian Basin. “We view the SmartFleet system as a tool that provides valuable insights into …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Stamps.com Inc. Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Sesen ...
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Change to Managed Distribution Plan
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) on Behalf of ...
Wells Fargo Delivers Mentorship for 500 Women-Owned Businesses; Announces Grants to Over 90 ...
Deutsche Telekom Offers Universal Electronics’ Apple TV Remote Control with its Apple TV 4K ...
ALLETE, Inc and Triniti Consulting Successfully Deploy Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Prices $150,000,000 of 2.850% Notes Due 2026
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.08.21Halliburton And VoltaGrid Electric Solution Reduces Emissions for Chesapeake Energy Corporation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Kurse gut erholt nach schwachem Wochenbeginn
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
20.07.21Aktien New York: Kurse gut erholt nach sehr schwachem Wochenbeginn
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
20.07.21Aktien New York: Kurse erholt nach schwachem Wochenbeginn
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte