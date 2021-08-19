Docebo Strengthens European Positioning with Expansion of German Office

Docebo’s European expansion into the German market marks a milestone for the company in the EMEA region. With continued plans for rapid growth, the increased presence in the German market positions the company to spearhead localized support for German-speaking regions, including Switzerland and Austria.

Docebo ( Nasdaq:DCBO; TSX:DCBO ), a world-class artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, today announced it will open a new office in Munich, Germany to bolster the growing international demand for its industry-leading learning technology suite.

“Our German expansion is a direct reflection of Docebo’s continued investment in the EMEA region,” said Claudio Erba, Chief Executive Officer at Docebo. “We’d like to thank our existing customer base in Germany and look forward to fully serving the region at all levels, from customer support to professional services and more.”

The addition of the new Munich office will grow Docebo’s European network of operations, which currently includes offices in London, United Kingdom, Paris, France, and its founding country, Northern Milan Area, Italy.

“Having the ability to hire talent on the ground across Europe is an important step in our plans to provide localized support in the EMEA region,” said Roland Bauer, Country Lead, Germany at Docebo. “We’re elated for this next phase of growth and committed to helping our German customers grow and scale their businesses with a best-in-class learning suite and superior local support and implementation capabilities.”

To learn more about Docebo’s open roles in Germany, visit: https://www.docebo.com/company/careers/

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005129/en/