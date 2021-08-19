checkAd

KnowBe4 Launches Resource Kit to Defend Against Mounting Cyber Attacks

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today launched a resource kit in recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October.

KnowBe4’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month Resource Kit contains a guide for the kit and campaign ideas to help IT admins get started, a weekly training planner, two free training videos, infographics, tip sheets and desktop backgrounds. The two free training videos – “Your Role: Internet Security and You” and “2021 Social Engineering Red Flags” – are available in a variety of different languages.

“These cybersecurity resources that we are offering to IT admins are aimed to help with their training plans and other security awareness initiatives in recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “Malicious actors are not slowing their attacks on everything from critical infrastructure to small businesses, therefore, organizations must educate their employees by making them aware of the latest threats and attack vectors. Cybersecurity Awareness Month is an initiative where we can focus our efforts for the month of October, while also putting forth such efforts to better protect our organizations year-round.”

The theme for this year’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2021 by the National Cybersecurity Alliance is Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart. The theme empowers individuals and organizations to own their role in protecting their part of cyberspace. If everyone does their part – implementing stronger security practices, raising community awareness, educating vulnerable audiences or training employees – our interconnected world will be safer and more resilient for everyone.

To download the KnowBe4 Cybersecurity Awareness Month Resource Kit 2021, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/cybersecurity-awareness-month-resource-kit.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 41,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

