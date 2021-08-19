IQnexus and Semtech Enhance Building Automation With New Indoor Air & Environment Quality Sensors Utilizing LoRaWAN

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its collaboration with IQnexus, provider of Internet of Things (IoT) end to end solutions and integration into building automation, for its Indoor Air (IAQ) & Environment Quality (IEQ) sensors integrated with Semtech’s LoRa devices that run via the LoRaWAN standard for building automation systems. The IAQ sensors from IQnexus feature no ongoing Cloud fees, reduce carbon dioxide emissions and are compliant with the WELL and RESET standards — key benchmark standards for building owners. The use and integration of LoRa and LoRaWAN into the IAQ sensors seamlessly integrate the sensors into existing building infrastructures due to its easy to deploy and cost-effectiveness capabilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005191/en/

Sensors integrated with LoRa devices benefit building owners by monitoring air quality in real time (Graphic: Business Wire)

“When developing the new IAQ sensors, we decided to take on a completely different approach to how IoT can improve a building’s air quality,” said Michael Welzel, chief technology officer, IQnexus. “For an easy, on-premise solution we chose to implement Semtech’s LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN standard into the indoor sensor for building owners to accurately monitor their building’s indoor air quality all in real time. The growth of this market has been massive and collaborating with Semtech was the ideal choice to better improve air quality for all our customers in many countries.”

Through the use and connectivity of LoRaWAN, the IAQ sensor is able to communicate through standard protocols like BACnet and ModBus to any building automation/energy management system, and even supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems. According to IQnexus, a typical installation of the IAQ sensors features one IoT platform, installed on an on premise NBNANOs Server, about 20-30 gateways, and 700-1000 sensors for a 30-50 floor building. The sensors cover IAQ and IEQ, as well as provide a higher comfort by measuring single HVAC zones.