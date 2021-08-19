checkAd

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Its Patent Estate

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 14:00  |  37   |   |   

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel formulation technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations, today announced that it has recently been granted three new patents relating to its formulation technology platforms. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted U.S. Patent Nos. 10,987,399 and 11,020,403 to Xeris, and the China Intellectual Property Office granted Chinese Patent No. ZL201580042185.5 to Xeris. The US ‘399 patent covers storage-stable formulations of pramlintide, and the US ‘403 patent covers storage-stable formulations of benzodiazepines, both using Xeris’ proprietary XeriSol formulation technology. The Chinese ’185.5 patent covers pre-filled syringes containing a variety of active pharmaceutical ingredients, using Xeris’ proprietary XeriJect technology. These patents, and related patent applications that are pending in these and other patent offices around the world, also cover the uses of such products in treating a variety of diseases and disorders including diabetes.

“Our strategy as a platform company is to patent early and often to continue to strengthen our position as a product development and formulation company. These new patent grants represent a significant expansion of Xeris’ intellectual property portfolio and help us to continue to invest in our innovation into life-saving therapies that can benefit patients worldwide,” said Paul R. Edick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xeris Pharmaceuticals. “With the recent opening of our Research & Development center in Chicago, led by our Chief Scientific Officer and Xeris co-founder Dr. Steve Prestrelski, we anticipate that we will continue to develop and bring to the market novel solutions for treating and preventing a variety of human diseases and disorders, improving the quality of life for our patients and their families.”

The granting of these patents expands the size of Xeris growing patent portfolio, bringing the total number of patents granted to Xeris worldwide to 121 (16 of which have been granted in the US). In addition to these new patent grants, Xeris has 120 patent applications pending worldwide, and expects to receive patent grants on several of those pending applications within the next several months. These patent grants, which provide Xeris the right to exclude others from making, selling, and using its proprietary technologies, will provide patent protection to Xeris on its proprietary pharmaceutical products for at least the next decade. All patents are owned by Xeris.

