Bonfire Announces Open Access Solution to Help Public Procurement Teams With Faster, More Successful RFP Event Creation

Bonfire Interactive Ltd. (“Bonfire”), a leader in strategic sourcing, contract management and eProcurement software, announced today the upcoming launch of Bonfire Open Access Community Projects. This freely accessible tool will provide public procurement teams with access to an extensive database of public projects from across North America to streamline the RFx creation process. Bonfire is a subsidiary of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading provider of cloud solutions for the public sector.

“Faster turnaround for RFP events, increasingly technical subject matter, and the need to run everything digitally—are among the new norms public procurement professionals face," said Omar Salaymeh, CEO of Bonfire. "Inspired by the way our customers seek to share and leverage the knowledge and experience of their peers, we're proud to launch our first open access solution to support procurement teams. Our clients have done the hard work, building expert-led projects across categories from goods in bulk to multi-million-dollar initiatives, and we aim to make it easy for procurement teams globally to access these resources and deliver better outcomes as they navigate their new normal."

Bonfire Open Access Community Projects is a free, searchable repository of up to 62,000 public projects from its growing database of over 500 public-sector agencies across North America. Procurement professionals will be able to use the tool to search for and review any public project and access all supporting bid documents, whether they’re an existing Bonfire customer or not. Teams will have access to best-in-class examples of successful RFP events to model their own projects, eliminating the need to create new RFPs from scratch, or conduct a tedious online search for general templates.

"One of the biggest challenges we face in procurement is getting the right information together for a new RFP and ensuring that we're using best practices right from the start,” said Maija Lampinen, Procurement and Contracts Manager at the Port of Everett, Washington. “With Community Projects, we'll be able to easily search for similar projects run by other agencies, see how they structured their projects, and access supporting project documents. It's hard to understate how valuable this information will be for us going forward, and the impact it will have on how we run our projects and the time it saves us during RFP creation—especially for new or unfamiliar procurements."